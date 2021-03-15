ROUSH Performance has announced its 2021 F150 is now available for preorder. This tuning project is the result of the brand's racing experience and vast knowledge of sporty vehicles. In fact, the ROUSH team has gathered experience from all kinds of race events – from Pikes Peak to the silt of Baja, these guys have seen it all.

Exterior and interior styling

The machine itself is based on the all-new Ford F-150 and comes with ROUSH exclusive components, high-performance suspension, new wheels and tires and a cat-back exhaust system and some neat cabin upgrades. Let's have a look!

Some of the exterior changes and upgrades include a set of ROUSH wide-body fender flares with integrated accent lights and heated extracting vents. There are also a high-flow ROUSH grille and bumper cover that brings some more style. There are also custom paddle lamps that illuminate the ROUSH logo on the ground when a door is opened.

Inside, the standard equipment includes ROUSH gauge cluster serialized badging, custom pedals with rubberized grips and some custom ROUSH floor liners. Some of the optional features include the brand's premium leather seating and the so-called Ready Package, which includes a steel centre console vault with a 4-digit combo lock and an off-road kit with a host of trail recovery tools.

Drivetrain system

In terms of the drivetrain system, 2021 ROUSH F-150 can be specified with four-wheel drive XLT Sport and Lariat models with a 5.0-litre V8 power unit. Also, buyers can specify their vehicle with a ROUSH Performance Brake pack that includes a six-piston Alcon front brake set with revised 13.7-inch rotors and high friction pads and a ROUSH active control exhaust system.

2021 ROUSH F-150 is also geared with a custom-valved set of ROUSH/Fox 2.0 shocks which are a perfect fit to the F-150 and come with internal floating pistons. This setup provides a smooth and pleasurable ride on any road condition. The front coilover shocks are outfitted with fine-tuned performance springs and lift the front-end by two inches, which provides even more flexibility on the road. The 20-inch grey ROUSH wheels are covered by Grabber A/TX tires and are the perfect compliment for the suspension upgrades. Also, they greatly enhance the visual impact of the vehicle.