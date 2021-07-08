Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles has scored a double win at this year's Fleet News Awards with the Caddy Cargo that was awarded Best Small Van, and the Transporter 6.1 named Best Medium Van.

Despite the aggressive competition, the fifth-generation Caddy Cargo has managed to impress the jury and took the Best Small Van award. The vehicle was launched in 2020 on the new MQB platform and received positive feedback from both brand enthusiasts and industry critics.

In a similar category, the Transporter 6.1 was named Best Medium Van and was praised for its safety features and advanced driver assistance technologies. Judges were impressed by the vehicle's neat reliability and praised it for its comfort and utility capabilities.

The annual Fleet News Awards highlight the leading fleet companies, suppliers, and manufacturers. The experts that comprise the jury are editors, specialists, and segment experts.

SEE ALSO: Ram announces the arrival of 1500 Laramie G/T and Rebel G/T models

Stephen Briers, editor-in-chief of Fleet News, commented: "Following such a strange year in 2020, we are very pleased to have been able to host this year's Fleet News Awards at Ascot Racecourse, recognizing the best new vehicles and manufacturers in the industry.