BMW remains the leader of luxury sports cars. And brand's M series is definitely a pinnacle of contemporary high-end vehicle. Brand's latest model in the lineup is M760Li and featurea a massive V12 engine with the titanic 610hp and 800Nm of torque!

However, the engineers at G-POWER have decided to take a closer look at the machine and tweak it a bit. The Aresing-based tunier has been specializing in optimizing and upgrading BMW vehicles for more than three decades and as it seems, the whole engineering team could not help giving the luxurious sedan some kick in terms of performance and refinement.

After being given the magical pill, the most powerful G11 so far becomes even more cabable of dominating the road and track – with a total output of 700hp and maximum torque of 900Nm, which were possible to achieve, thanks to an exclusive software tunig upgrade. Of course, this tweak removes top speed limit and now M760Li can accelerate from 0 to 100km/h in mere 3.4 seconds and chase a top speed of 310km/h. Incredible, right?

G-POWER team has also installed a set of these well-known HURRICANE RR forged rims in prder to provide visual impact and top off the whole sporty concept. These lightweight wheels with five double spokes revolve on 9x21-inches and 10.5x21-inches wide axles. Furthermore, these are wrapped by 255/35 R21 and 295/30 R21 high-performance tires.

Source: G-POWER