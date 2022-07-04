Its hybrid drive featuring a four-liter, twin-turbo V8 internal combustion engine and three electric motors make the Ferrari SF90 Stradale a hi-tech super sports car in a class of its own already ex-factory. And thus the perfect basis for NOVITEC, the world's leading refinement specialist for the sports cars from Maranello, for enhancing the fascination of this mid-engined fireball even further with a sophisticated refinement range.

This naturally also includes a performance boost for the turbocharged eight-cylinder engine. Modified engine controls and a high-performance exhaust system with metal catalysts deliver an increase in output by 80 kW / 109 hp. In concert with the electric drive, this results in a system output of 816 kW / 1,109 hp.

With this much power, the all-wheel-drive two-seater catapults itself from zero to 100 km/h in a mere 2.4 seconds and reaches 200 km/h in a scant 6.3 seconds. The top speed increase to over 340 km/h.

Aerodynamic efficiency and thrilling racing looks distinguish the naked-carbon bodywork components developed by the NOVITEC designers for the SF90 Stradale.

Another specialty of the German automotive tuner are custom wheels such as the 21-inch hi-tech forged wheels developed in cooperation with US manufacturer Vossen.

Sports springs and exclusive interior design are further available options in the range.

The NOVITEC power unit engineers have specialized for decades in making high-performance engines even more powerful. They also brilliantly accomplished their mission on the four-liter, twin-turbo V8 internal combustion engine of the SF90 Stradale's hybrid drive system. To this end, two plug-and-play NOVITEC N-TRONIC control modules are adapted to the engine electronics. They supply the engine controls with reprogrammed maps for injection and ignition, and raise the electronic boost pressure limitation.

In order to let the combustion engine breathe more freely and generate an even sportier exhaust note, NOVITEC developed high-performance exhaust systems available in different variants. They come with or without electronic sound management by means of actively controlled butterfly valves in the exhaust and offer a choice of different materials. All of them feature thermal insulation to reduce the temperatures in the engine bay. Variants with 999 fine gold plating are also available for maximum heat dissipation. If desired, this also visually exceptional option is available for the two 112-millimeter stainless tailpipes with carbon embellishers as well and gives the rear end a very special exclusive touch.

In order to optimize the power delivery even further, NOVITEC additionally offers 100-cell sport catalysts with thermal insulation. What is more: They can also be ordered with gold plating.

When all NOVITEC high-performance components are installed, the combustion engine produces 80 kW / 109 hp more than in stock configuration and thus develops 654 kW / 889 hp at 7,300 rpm. Peak torque grows from 800 Nm to 918 Nm at 6,100 rpm. In concert with the three unmodified electric motors, this NOVITEC upgrade delivers a system output of 816 kW / 1,109 hp.

The performance of the all-wheel-drive hybrid athlete is accordingly phenomenal. The two-seater slings itself to 100 km/h in just 2.4 seconds and reaches the 200-km/h mark after a mere 6.3 seconds. The top speed increases to over 340 km/h.

However, the fascination of the NOVITEC performance boost for the Ferrari SF90 Stradale lies in more than just the further optimized driving performance. Equally fascinating is the even more instant throttle response and the even more powerful in-gear acceleration in any driving situation.

The bodywork can also be trimmed for racing to match the tremendous driving performance. To this end, NOVITEC went into the wind tunnel to develop naked-carbon components that give the two-seater even more spectacular looks and above all generate even more aerodynamic downforce.

For the front fascia, the designers sculpted a combination of NOVITEC spoiler and detachable side sections, which in concert with the center section made from that same composite material gives the SF90 an even more distinctive face. In addition, it also ensures even greater handling stability at high speeds. The carbon front flaps at the left and right precisely route the airstream past the front wheel arches. The front hood can also be given a racing-look upgrade with the two tailor-made carbon trim elements for the lower air outlet and the section in front of the windshield.

In addition, the front fenders can be replaced with special NOVITEC Race specimen. They are made entirely from carbon and thanks to their air outlets above the tires also improve venting of the air in the wheel wells heated by the brakes.

NOVITEC rocker panels are available to give the two-door car an even sportier appearance from the sides as well. Furthermore, the upper parts of the side mirrors and the triangles at the windows of the two doors can be upgraded with NOVITEC carbon elements.

The NOVITEC designers shaped special air deflectors for the intakes in the quarter panels, which route the airstream even more precisely into the engine bay. In order to also generate more downforce at the rear axle, NOVITEC designed a large ducktail rear wing made from carbon. The roof spoiler is made from the same material and routes the air purposefully to the rear spoiler. The rear fascia is fitted with a carbon diffuser

Further sporty and highly sophisticated NOVITEC features are carbon trim elements for the rear hood, the engine bay and the luggage compartment in the front end.

Of course, the tailor-made hi-tech forged wheels also have a decisive impact on the thrilling NOVITEC look for the Ferrari SF90 Stradale. NOVITEC was able to secure the services of renowned US manufacturer Vossen as development and production partner.

The vehicle pictured here is fitted with NOVITEC NF10 forged rims with five twin-spokes and stylized centerlock for full-blooded racing looks. The largest possible option is a combination of size 9.5Jx21 wheels at the front and size 12Jx21 rims on the rear axle. NOVITEC chose high-performance tires of sizes 255/30 ZR 21 and 325/25 ZR 21 as the optimal solution.

The extensive NOVITEC range for the SF90 Stradale also includes further exclusive rims with diameters of 20 and 21 inches.

The NOVITEC sport springs are available for lowering the ride height of the powerful hybrid sports car by 30 millimeters at the front and by 25 millimeters at the rear axle. They ensure even more spectacular looks and thanks to the lowered center of gravity also contribute to further optimized handling. A front lift system controlled from the cockpit is available as an option as well. It allows raising the front of the bodywork by about 40 millimeters for driving over obstacles. When this function is not active, the SF90 rides lower than with the production suspension.

NOVITEC also offers individuality in its purest form for the vehicle interior. The cockpit can be refined with leather and Alcantara in any desired color and upholstery design.