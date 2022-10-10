NOVITEC Ferrari SF90 Spider (2022)

NOVITEC Ferrari SF90 Spider

A system output of 816 kW / 1,109 hp, zero to 100 km/h in just 2.4 seconds, efficient aerodynamics and spectacular looks: With its sophisticated refinement range for the Ferrari SF90 Spider, NOVITEC once more underpins its status as the world’s leading automotive refinement specialist for the great sports cars from Maranello.

NOVITEC rose to the challenge of enabling a modern super sports car with plug-in hybrid drive to deliver even better performance on the road. The engine specialists developed special maps for the electronic management system of the four-liter, twin-turbo combustion engine. In addition, they created a high-performance exhaust system with metal catalysts. This combination realizes an output increase of 80 kW / 109 hp.

In conjunction with the three electric motors, the result is a massive system output of 816 kW / 1,109 hp. Consequently, the drop-top two-seater accelerates from rest to 100 km/h in a mere 2.4 seconds and reaches a top speed of more than 340 km/h.

In concert with the 21-inch alloys developed together with Vossen, the NOVITEC carbon upgrade for the bodywork gives the mid-engined sports car even more spectacular looks.

A sports car famously can never have an excess of power and thus NOVITEC also developed a performance upgrade for the Ferrari SF90 Spider with plug-in hybrid drive. The work focused on the V8 with two turbochargers. New maps for injection, ignition and the electronic boost pressure control were developed in complex testing. They are introduced into the engine management system of the two-seater by a NOVITEC N-TRONIC module for each cylinder bank.

The developers identified further potential in the exhaust system. The production catalysts can be replaced with custom-developed 100-cell metal components, which optimize emission control. They ensure enhanced performance, as does the meticulously tuned NOVITEC high-performance exhaust system. High-temperature insulation lowers the temperatures in the engine bay, which likewise contributes to improved engine performance. The versions with 999 fine gold plating dissipate the heat particularly efficiently and are of course also very attractive to look at.

During the design and tuning of the system, the focus naturally also was on a thrilling exhaust note. Owners of an SF90 can choose between variants with and without electronic sound management by means of actively controlled butterfly valves. To give the rear appearance a further upgrade as well, NOVITEC also offers 112mm tailpipes with carbon embellishers.

The combination of all NOVITEC high-performance components bumps peak output of the combustion engine by 80 kW / 109 hp and peak torque by 118 Nm. The three electric motors plus the tuned combustion engine’s 654 kW / 889 hp at 7,300 rpm add up to a system output of 816 kW / 1,109 hp.

As a result, the NOVITEC-tuned hybrid sports car accelerates from zero to 100 km/h in a mere 2.4 seconds and reaches 200 km/h in just 6.5 seconds. The top speed increases to more than 340 km/h.

At these speeds, the aerodynamics play a crucial role. That is why the NOVITEC designers went into the wind tunnel to develop spoilers that further optimize the handling stability. All parts are made from naked carbon, which lends the Ferrari full-blooded racing looks to boot.

The central NOVITEC spoiler and the detachable side sections on the front fascia produce additional downforce at high speeds. The carbon flaps, which route the airflow past the front wheel arches, add the streamlining finishing touches. The ducktail spoiler and the diffuser at the rear ensure outstanding aerodynamic balance.

Carbon fiber from the NOVITEC Manufaktur hand-finish production shop adds further spectacular highlights to the SF90 Spider. The front hood can be upgraded visually with two surrounds for the lower air outlet and a cover for the windshield. The NOVITEC Race fenders and their air outlets in the top give the sports car undiluted racing looks and vent the air heated by the front brakes faster from the wheel wells.

NOVITEC also modifies the side view extensively. This includes carbon rocker panels, covers for the side mirrors and trim on the windows. The NOVITEC air deflection elements aft of the doors optimize the supply of fresh air to the engine.

The NOVITEC designers’ love of detail is rounded off by tailor-made naked-carbon elements for the engine bay and its hood, and by the trim for the luggage compartment in the nose of the vehicle.

NOVITEC also offers exclusive alloy wheels for the Ferrari SF90 Spider. The company secured the services of American high-end manufacturer Vossen as the supplier. Vossen produces these wheels using state-of-the-art forging and machining technology. The NOVITEC NF10 wheels compel on account of their five delicate twin-spokes and the hub cover in centerlock look. The wheels of sizes 9.5Jx21 with tires of size 255/30 ZR 21 on the front axle and 12Jx21 and 325/25 ZR 21 at the rear make perfect use of the available space under the wheel arches. Alternatively, the NOVITEC range for the SF90 Spider also features other exclusive wheels with diameters of 20 and 21 inches.

NOVITEC sports springs can fine-tune the looks and driving dynamics further. They lower the ride height of the hybrid Ferrari by 30 millimeters at the front and by 25 millimeters at the rear axle. This not only benefits the looks, but also makes the handling even more agile due to the lowered center of gravity. A front lift system is also part of the NOVITEC range. It raises the front of the car by 40 millimeters at the touch of a button in the cockpit in order to be able to navigate obstacles or ramps in parking garages more easily.

NOVITEC customizes the interior appointments of any Ferrari SF90 as the customer desires as well. To this end, NOVITEC offers leather and Alcantara in virtually any color, which it transforms into interiors in a multitude of designs.