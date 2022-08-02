NOVITEC Ferrari Portofino M (2022)

NOVITEC Ferrari Portofino M

The letter “M” stands for “Modificata” and distinguishes the facelift version of the Ferrari Portofino. Naturally, there is now also a broad NOVITEC refinement range for the latest generation of the front-engined sports car.

It allows making the sporty and elegant appearance of the drop-top 2+2 seater even more thrilling with tailor-made NOVITEC naked-carbon components and hi-tech forged wheels measuring 21 and 22 inches in diameter. In addition, there is NOVITEC engine tuning up to a maximum output of 518 kW / 704 hp and a peak torque of 882 Nm. It enables the tuned Portofino M to do away with zero to 100 km/h in just 3.15 seconds and reach a top speed of 325 km/h. NOVITEC also fulfills even the most unusual requests of its clientele regarding the cockpit design. For decades, the NOVITEC designers have specialized in giving sports cars even more thrilling looks while further optimizing the aerodynamics in the process to boot. They developed tailor-made aerodynamic-enhancement components to give the Portofino M an even more striking appearance, which are produced from naked carbon with high-gloss surface sealant.

In concert with the trim for the two side air intakes in the front bumper, the NOVITEC front spoiler gives the front-engined sports car an even more distinctive face. In addition, its lip spoiler reduces front-axle lift at high speeds, further optimizing the handling stability as a result.

The NOVITEC design package also includes carbon surrounds for the two air outlets in the hood as well as covers made from that same composite material for the exterior mirrors and the side air outlets in the front fenders. The NOVITEC rocker panels give the sports car with retractable hard top a lower visual stance and optimize the airflow.

The NOVITEC rear lip spoiler effectively rounds off not only the racing looks, but also the aerodynamic-enhancement concept. .

The tailor-made forged wheels for the Portofino M were developed in cooperation with Vossen and likewise play a major role in the NOVITEC look. The American company specializes in the manufacture of high-end alloy wheels using state-of-the-art forging and CNC machining technology. NOVITEC offers two different designs for the Portofino M, which come in a myriad of colors and with different surface finishes. NOVITEC chose a staggered combination of 21- and 22-inch wheels on the front and rear axle in order to put even more emphasis on the wedge shape of the sports car.

The enclosed photos show the Ferrari fitted with NOVITEC NF10 wheels of sizes 9Jx21 at the front and 12Jx22 on the rear axle. Their design featuring five delicate twin spokes and a hub cover in centerlock look complements the sporty appearance perfectly. NOVITEC selected tires of sizes 255/30 ZR 21 for the front axle and 315/25 ZR 22 at the rear as the ideal solution.

The NOVITEC sport springs are optimally tailored to these wheels. They lower the ride height of the two-door by about 35 millimeters, which not only benefits the looks, but also results in even more lively handling. Portofino M owners who ordered their vehicle ex-factory with magnetic ride-control suspension can opt for these springs combined with a hydraulic front-lift system. It allows raising the front end by about 40 millimeters at the touch of a button in the cockpit, making it easier to navigate underground parking garages and speed bumps. The vehicle reverts to the standard level either by tapping the switch or automatically upon reaching a speed of 80 km/h.

Of course, NOVITEC offers more than just sportier looks and further refined handling for the front-engined Ferrari. Three different performance kits ensure the 3.9-liter, twin-turbo V8 engine delivers even more driving fun. All variants use a plug-and-play NOVITEC N-TRONIC module, which introduces newly programmed maps for injection, boost pressure and ignition control into the electronic engine management system. The performance upgrades from the German tuner were all designed to unleash the eight-cylinder’s inherent reserves without impairing its longevity. In addition, the engine responds even more instantaneously to gas pedal commands and also delivers further improved in-gear acceleration.

The top stage, which features the additional installation of fully thermally insulated 100-cell sports catalysts, bumps the output by 62 kW / 84 hp. With 518 kW / 704 hp at 7,400 rpm and a peak torque of 882 Nm at a low 3,750 rpm, the Portofino M tuned by NOVITEC shoots from rest to 100 km/h in just 3.15 seconds and reaches 200 km/h in just 9.4 seconds. The top speed increases to 325 km/h.

NOVITEC also fulfills even the most unusual wishes of any Ferrari owner when it comes to the interior design. To this end, customers can choose from a huge selection of the finest leather and Alcantara in a virtually endless variety of colors.