The all-new 2022 INFINITI QX60 arrives in showrooms this fall and offers a generous standard list of equipment and with enhanced flexibility when it comes to customization.

With its seven seats, the QX60 has paid attention to the driver, passengers, and their personal space within the automobile. The interior is characterized by high-end 8-way power-adjustable seats, 12.3-inch INFINITI Dynamic Meter Display, ProPILOT ASSIST with Navi-link navigation, Around View Monitor, and climate-controlled front seats.

As it comes to the exterior, 2022 INFINITI QX60 showcases a rather sophisticated design with massive proportions and clean lines. What makes it special is that designers didn't aim at something super dramatic or bold – the vehicle looks muscular, beautiful, and confident, all thanks to the minimalistic approach and all the elegant small inserts.

In terms of drivetrain system, every QX60 in the lineup is geared with an award-winning 295hp 3.5-liter V6 power unit, mated to a 9-speed automatic gearbox. There's also a five-mode selector and a handy stop/start system as standard features. Further enhancements include INFINITI's own Intelligent AWD system with improvements that transfer up to half of the power to the rear wheels for better traction.

Depending on the grade level, interior colors include Graphite and Sandstone leather-appointed seats, while Saddle Brown is available with SENSORY and AUTOGRAPH grades and complements QX60's tailored and elegant interior with semi-aniline leather appointments.

The 2022 INFINITI QX60 arrives in dealers in fall 2021, with other worldwide markets to follow later.

