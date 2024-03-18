Audi A3 Sportback (2025)

Audi A3 Sportback

The 2025 Audi A3 receives a significant refresh, enhancing its sporty character and technological capabilities.

Exterior Design:

A bolder, flatter Singleframe grille and redesigned air intakes project a more dynamic presence. Customers can personalize their A3 with a selection of up to four unique daytime running light signatures. Three new expressive colors, District Green, Ascari Blue, and Progressive Red, join the available palette.

Interior Refinements:

The cabin reflects the exterior's upgrade with a redesigned shifter, air vents, and decorative fabric inlays. Standard equipment expands to include a leather multifunction steering wheel, ambient lighting, and a front center armrest. Advanced optional features include a climate control system with thinner vents and a redesigned center console.

Enhanced Connectivity:

The A3 seamlessly integrates with your digital life, featuring DAB+ digital radio, a 10.1-inch touch display, and the Audi virtual cockpit as standard. MMI navigation plus with Audi connect services and access to an app store broaden infotainment possibilities. Functions on demand allow for post-purchase customization, enabling features like smartphone interface or adaptive cruise control. Advanced Driver Assistance Systems:

Standard safety features include Audi pre sense front, collision avoidance, and lane departure warning. The available adaptive cruise assist system enhances highway driving with longitudinal and lateral control, including lane change assistance. Park assist with park assist plus simplifies parking maneuvers in tight urban environments.

Engine Options and Availability:

The A3 launches in Europe with a 1.5-liter gasoline engine with mild hybrid technology and a 2.0-liter diesel option, both paired with a seven-speed S tronic transmission. Additional gasoline, diesel, and a plug-in hybrid variant will be introduced throughout 2024. Ordering for the A3 Sportback and Sedan commences in March. This revision maintains a professional tone while using strong action verbs and avoiding slang. It also streamlines the information for a more concise and impactful delivery.