Audi RS e-tron GT project 513-2 (2023)

Audi RS e-tron GT project 513-2

Audi of America announced a limited offering of just 75 units of the 2023 Audi RS e-tron GT project_513/2. Developed in collaboration between Audi of America and Audi exclusive, customers now have the opportunity to drive a version of the e-tron GT that most closely resembles the prototype car. This limited edition leverages the original design used for global prototype testing with “e-tron” camouflage script on both the exterior and interior, and is exclusive to the U.S. market.

Exterior design

The RS e-tron GT project_513/2 is the first Audi to offer a camouflage graphics-skinned and wrapped exterior from the factory. Camouflage graphics are often used by Audi for initial testing, and are designed to create confusion for onlookers that may be looking to capture the latest glimpse into automotive exterior design and technology before it is made public.

The exclusivity of the project is underlined by leveraging the internal code name as a special edition.

The project_513/2 represents the project naming convention which defines the product’s segment, generation, and body style. This naming is crafted early in the development process and is typically kept internal.

Audi exclusive leveraged the red and black color theme from the original prototype test mules, and presents for the first time “red” Audi rings on the front and rear of the exterior. Unique 21-inch aero wheels finished in black are framed with both front and rear ceramic brakes painted in red. Furthermore, the rear quarter glass is etched with the “project_513/2” logo that underlines its exclusivity.

Interior Design

The interior is inspired by its exterior colors and design elements using red and black colored accents as well as Audi exclusive interior elements unique to the edition. The air vents have been painted in the exact red color used for the exterior Audi rings, while red also appears on other details such as the steering wheel, floor mats, and the Fine Nappa leather honeycomb stitched seats.

The dashboard introduces an Audi design first – Carbon fiber inlays with camo graphics that mimic the exterior design. These graphics include an innovative “partial matting” patented process, which is just a few thousandths of a millimeter deep, all primarily created by hand. The overall process includes the first component to be masked with a special foil, followed by glass media material that is pulled over the component using a suction jet method creating a distinctive, consistent look.

For the first time on an Audi, the center armrest leather is embossed with the name of a special edition with “project_513/2”. In addition, the RS e-tron GT project_513/2 introduces an innovative e-tron background on the standard 10.1” MMI infotainment screen that includes an exclusive “project_513/2” logo in the bottom corner.

2023 Audi RS e-tron GT project 513-2

Additionally, the RS e-tron GT project_513/2 presents an extensive list of standard equipment:

Fine Nappa leather seats with honeycomb stitching

18-way front sport seat with ventilation and massage

Ceramic brakes with red caliper

Rear wheel steering

Power steering plus

Audi exclusive interior

21“ 5-double-spoke concave design wheels in black finish

Dinamica headliner

HD Matrix-design LED headlights with Audi laser light

Carbon fiber roof

Carbon fiber exterior door inlays

Carbon fiber mirror caps

Illuminated Carbon fiber door sills inlays with RS logo

Pure performance

The Audi RS e-tron GT project_513/2 leverages the thrilling performance of the RS e-tron GT – Audi’s fastest 0-60 mph accelerating production model. Performance comes from two different motors (one on the front axle, and one on the rear axle) producing a combined 637 horsepower – making acceleration to 60 mph possible in just 3.1 seconds.

Enhancing performance and precision handling at all speeds, the project_513/2 comes with standard rear wheel steering. This unique system allows the rear wheels to turn up to 2.8 degrees in the opposite direction of the front wheels at speeds up to about 30 mph for a tighter turning radius, while above 30 mph they turn in the same direction for greater stability and dynamics.

Already have an e-tron GT? Audi has you covered

Last year, Audi of America introduced the e-tron GT camouflage Indoor car cover for sale at audi-collection.com. The Indoor car cover holds the same camouflage wrap available on the RS e-tron GT project_513/2 made from a breathable and anti-static material, tailored specifically to fit your e-tron GT. The e-tron GT camouflage cover features black and white “e-tron” nomenclature underlined with elements of red and black color just like the limited edition model. For those customers that may not be fortunate enough to get one of the 75 limited edition units, the car cover will make anyone’s e-tron GT or RS e-tron GT look like they have the prototype in their garage.

To further celebrate the exclusivity of each individual project_513/2, customers will receive a never before offered special edition VIN art. The VIN art portraits are printed on a thin aluminum plate with a high-gloss surface and are derived from the Vehicle Identification Number – exhibiting a detailed art print expression of the customer’s vehicle in high-resolution for display.

The 2023 Audi RS e-tron GT project_513/2 is slated to be on sale this spring.

MSRP pricing detail

Model 2023 RS e-tron GT project_513/2 $179,900

Price excludes $1,495 destination charge, $595 metallic paint charge, sales taxes, title, options, and dealer charges. Dealer sets actual price.