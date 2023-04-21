Aston Martin DBS770 Ultimate Volante (2024)

Aston Martin DBS770 Ultimate Volante

Aston Martin introduced the final DBS model earlier this year with a V12 engine generating 770 horsepower. Now, they have unveiled the DBS 770 Ultimate Volante convertible, which uses the same 5.2-liter twin-turbocharged V12 engine, producing 770 horsepower and 900 Nm of torque.

Both cars have identical technical specifications, but the convertible model is 0.2 seconds slower in accelerating to 100 km/h due to its open-top design. The coupe takes 3.4 seconds to complete the exercise, while the convertible does it in 3.6 seconds. The maximum speed for both models is 340 km/h.

2024 Aston Martin DBS770 Ultimate Volante

The car comes with an 8-speed ZF transmission and adaptive suspension. It also features a mechanical limited-slip differential with increased friction mounted on the rear axle, and carbon-ceramic brake discs tasked with controlling the 21-inch wheels. A similar brake system can be found on the Valkyrie hypercar and the Victor coupe.