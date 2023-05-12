Aston Martin DBX707 AMR23 Edition (2024)

Aston Martin DBX707 AMR23 Edition

Aston Martin is celebrating the triumph of the Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One® Team by launching an exclusive AMR23 Edition of the world's most potent and luxurious SUV, the DBX707. The AMR23 Edition is named after the brand's Formula 1® contender, which gives the DBX707 a racing identity similar to both the AMR23 F1® car and the Official Medical Car of Formula 1®.

The Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One® Team has had a fantastic start to the 2023 FIA Formula One World Championship™ season and currently holds the second position in the 2023 Constructor Standings. At the opening round in Bahrain, Fernando Alonso set the benchmark high with a podium finish. Lance Stroll, who was recovering from a cycling accident, was just a few positions behind him. Further podium finishes followed at Saudi Arabia, Australia, and most recently, Miami last weekend.

To commemorate this achievement, the DBX707 AMR23 Edition elevates the intensity and road presence of the brand's widely praised ultra-luxury SUV. Aston Martin's bespoke service, Q by Aston Martin, has crafted a distinctive color and trim combination to create a DBX707 that integrates the exciting universe of F1® with the world's most vigorous and powerful luxury SUV, giving it a genuinely dynamic and authentic racing appearance. The AMR23 Edition provides unique content to the exterior of the vehicle, such as customized Podium Green paint, an exclusive Q by Aston Martin fender badge, and Aston Martin Racing Green brake calipers.

The AMR23 Edition highlights increase the attention levels and emphasize the F1® connection with lime accents on the sculpted carbon body kit, inspired by both the AMR23 F1® car and the Official Medical Car of Formula 1®.

The interior of the AMR23 Edition also includes eye-catching lime contrast stitching on the Inspire Sport Duotone Onyx Black / Eifel Green interior, carbon fiber veneers, and dark satin with carbon fiber jewelry. The AMR23 logo is also visible on the door sills, making it clear to passengers that the Aston Martin racing pedigree runs through the car's veins.

2024 Aston Martin DBX707 AMR23 Edition

The Aston Martin DBX707 is the epitome of high-speed performance, impeccable handling, unmistakable style, and pure luxury. Designed to offer the driver unparalleled control and precision, the vehicle has been refined in terms of its engine, transmission, suspension, brakes, electronic systems, and aerodynamics, ushering in a new era of performance and driving pleasure. The addition of the AMR23 Edition reinforces the DBX707's driver-focused credentials by providing a genuine racing appearance.

Alex Long, Aston Martin’s Head of Product and Market Strategy said: “The AMR23 Edition takes DBX707 to a new level of intensity, creating a stand-out ultra-luxury SUV with incredible road presence. It is a real pleasure to offer this special edition in celebration of the recent successes of our Formula 1® team. We are successfully competing at the pinnacle of world motorsport and this represents a key pillar in our brand and product strategy for our road cars. We look forward to getting behind the Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One® Team once again, at the next round in Italy”.

Customers can now order the DBX707 AMR23 Edition and enjoy the additional AMR23 highlights.