Darkness comes with new Audi A6 Black Edition models! Available for Saloon and Avant trim levels, the latest upgrades have a lot to demonstrate!

Building on the foundation of the performance-focused S Line specs, Black Editions upgrade from a 19-inch wheel to these neat 20-inch V-Spoke design in matt titanium. There are also black finish for the radiator grille surround, front air intakes, door mirror housings and the rear diffuser.

Additionally, the vehicles benefit from neat power output kick for the total of 286hp and 340hp, depending on the model. This means additional 80-100hp additional pure power output!

Furthermore, for the inside, the design team has included new sporty seats in Alacantara leather, dark brushed aluminum components and fully digital MMI touch response operating concept that provides a cutting-edge technical sophistication.

The two full HD color touch screen displays, along with the standard Audi Smartphone Interface and the MMI Navigation system shape the technological advancements in the cabin. Of course, there are tons of features for driver and passengers to use, but as it seems, these are the most notable ones. Let's not forget the fully digital Audi Virtual Cockpit and the Audi Phone Box goodies! In fact, comfort and convenience can be further boosted with the optional 1,920-watt Bang & Olufsen 3D audio system!

In terms of safety features, new Black Editions come with adaptive cruise assist, side assist, camera-based traffic sign recognition and high beam assist. Sweet!

Source: Audi