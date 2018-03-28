Audi Sport team launches the latest RS model: Audi RS 5 Sportback. Making its debut at the New York show, the new family member has tons of features to talk about. And given that we live in a time of great competition between rivals, there is a lot to expect from this bad boy. So, let's check out what is going on here, shall we?

Exterior design

Pure Audi styling: RS 5 Sportback adopts all distinctive features that the brand is known for and adds a bit more of sporty kick. Resembling Audi 90 quattro IMSA GTO, the RS 5 features wide and flat Singleframe grille, large RS-exclusive honeycomb air intakers, matte front spoiler and matte mirror housings. Of course, as any other sporty Audi, this one also comes with RS-specific diffuser, oval exhaust pipes and glossy black rear-lip spoiler.

Interior features

The cabin welcomes driver and passengers to a place with impressive design details and driver-focused technology goodies. For example, it features Audi's latest wing-design wrap-around dashboard with user-friendly controls. Of course, there is Apple CarPlay and Android Auto systems incorporated, along with Audi's own virtual cockpit and new bright multimedia display. There are also advanced technological systems that aid the driver in times of need: Audi pre sense basic and city assist, rear cross traffic assist and adaptive cruise control. Sweet.

Drivetrain system

Sportsback comes with an agile 2.9-liter TFSI biturbo power unit that deliver the massive 444hp and 443lb-ft of torque. These numbers also mean that RS 5 sprints from 0 to 60km/h in mere 4 seconds and chases a top speed of 279km/h. In fact, this top speed can be boosted to 313km/h with the optional Dynamic plus package.

Also, RS 5 is geared with new front five-link suspension that offer better steering precision and improved handling and stability when cornering. It lowers the overall height with a total of 7mm, compared to the standard suspension and features Dynamic Ride Control that uses steering springs and adjustable dampers.

Source: Audi