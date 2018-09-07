Wohoo! BMW announced latest family member in the face of X2 M35i Sports Activity Coupe. Inspired by contemporary society and from all these who are still young at heart, the agile bad boy has a lot to showcase! So, let's waste no more time and see what BMW team has prepared for us!

Drivetrain system

Let's start with drivetrain system, shall we? 2019 BMW X2 M35i features an agile 2.0 TwinPower turbocharged engine with four cylinders and a total output of 302hp and 332lb-ft of torque. It works in perfect harmony with a revised xDrive intelligent AWD technology and new 8-speed sport automatic gearbox with Launch Control feature. There's also a new M Sport differential and steering wheel shift paddles. Long story short, this vehicle surely adopts BMW's sporty nature.

BMW X2 M35i also features an M Sport suspension that has undergone a fine tuning process in order to adapt to vehicle's well-expressed sporty character. This means that the exclusive locking differential effectively reduces possible traction losses on the front wheels. Furthermore, X2 M35i also comes with a special set of brakes – fixed on the front axle and floating rear axle calipers in Dark Blue M metallic ensure consistent and well-balanced braking force.

Styling

The sporty nature of the vehicle is expressed with sexy exterior styling concept and interior design ideas. New X2 M35i comes with neat aero kit and neat changes and additions. First, the front has undergone slight revision and now proudly showcases new LED headlights and fog lights, continues to the iconic kidney grille in Cerium Grey. At the rear, X2 reveals a distinctive M rear spoiler and two massive exhaust pipes, part of the M Sport Exhaust system. And all this is topped off with neat 19-inch Orbit Grey bicolor Sport light alloys that can be changed with the optional 20-inch M Sport light alloys in Cerium Grey bicolor.

SEE ALSO: Wetterauer team enhances the performance capabilities of a lucky M3

In terms of interior design, X2 M35i features standard M Sport leather steering wheel with the already mentioned shift paddles, M sport seats with integrated headrests for lateral support with Red Dakota Leather coverage. As it comes to technologies, there's a full-color BMW heads-up display, new generation of BMW ConnectedDrive system and BMW Connected App feature. Of course, there's smartphone integration and numerous driving assistance systems and technologies.

So, here you have it – the mighty 2019 BMW X2 M35i. Enjoy!

Source: BMW