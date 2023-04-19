BMW i7 M70 xDrive (2024)

BMW i7 M70 xDrive

BMW M is launching a powerful all-electric performance model to lead the new BMW 7 Series range. It's called the BMW i7 M70 xDrive and it's the most powerful all-electric model in the BMW Group lineup, with a maximum output of 485 kW/660 hp. It has an electric motor on both the front and rear axles, which produces a driving experience that is unique in the luxury car segment. It can go from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in just 3.7 seconds and has a top speed of 250 km/h (155 mph).

This new model is the third performance model with an all-electric drive system from BMW M, following the BMW i4 M50 and BMW iX M60. It marks another milestone for BMW M GmbH in its electric mobility transformation. The BMW i7 M70 xDrive will debut at the Auto Shanghai international motor show in China and will be built at the BMW Group Plant Dingolfing, which is the lead plant for luxury models and also the competence centre for electric drive system production. The global launch will start in the second half of 2023.

The luxury segment now features an all-electric BMW M Performance model.

BMW is continuously developing the fifth-generation BMW eDrive technology in the BMW i7 to improve power output and efficiency. This includes the powertrain, power electronics, high-voltage battery, and charging technology.

The BMW i7 M70 xDrive has integrated drive units on the front and rear axles that combine the electric motor, power electronics, and transmission in a compact housing. These units use an electrically excited synchronous motor, eliminating the need for rare earth metals in the rotor.

The most powerful BMW electric motor.

The BMW i7 M70 xDrive has an M-specific drive system that enables the rear-axle motor to achieve unprecedented power density. The drive unit has a six-phase design with a dual inverter that increases the peak output and provides power delivery characteristic of M models.

The motor's power density of 2.41 kW/kg represents a 25.5% increase over the unit that drives the rear axle of the BMW i7 xDrive60, making it the company's most powerful electric motor. This figure is due to a BMW Group-patented innovation that uses six excitation windings in the motor's stator instead of the usual three.

This innovation allows the electric motor to generate a high output while maintaining its compact design and efficiency, making it far superior to a drive configuration using two motors at the rear axle. The resulting "double excitation" allows for continuous power output into the higher speed range.

The M Sport Boost function and M Launch Control are used to generate the highest possible power.

The BMW i7 M70 xDrive has a motor powering the rear axle that generates 360 kW/489 hp of peak output. The motor at the front axle generates 190 kW/258 hp. These two motors work together to create an electric all-wheel-drive set-up that generates a system torque of 1,015 Nm (748 lb-ft) in Sport mode and 1,100 Nm (811 lb-ft) when the M Launch Control or M Sport Boost function is activated. The BMW i7 M70 xDrive is the fastest electric BMW model, reaching 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 3.7 seconds, and has a top speed of 250 km/h (155 mph).

The M Launch Control function integrates drive and traction control into the engine control unit, ensuring that the electric motors generate power precisely, allowing the drive system's performance to be converted into acceleration instantly without any loss of traction. The M Sport Boost function is activated using the shift paddle on the left of the steering wheel and is displayed by Performance-specific graphics in the instrument cluster.

Additionally, the standard BMW IconicSounds Electric by Hans Zimmer provides a suitable acoustic accompaniment with a M Performance-specific note, whose character varies depending on the selected vehicle setting. In Sport mode, the sound is more powerful, giving a more intense experience of the drive system's performance characteristics.

Extremely dynamic performance, excellent long-distance capabilities.

The BMW i7 M70 xDrive boasts impressive performance and is also designed for long-distance driving. The drive units are highly efficient and power consumption is reduced through measures such as adaptive recuperation of braking energy and heat pump technology. In the WLTP test cycle, the BMW i7 M70 xDrive consumes 20.8 to 23.8 kWh of electricity per 100 km.

The battery has a high energy density of 101.7 kWh and is located under the vehicle. This gives the BMW i7 M70 xDrive a range of 488-560 km (303-348 miles, WLTP cycle), making it suitable for everyday use. The Combined Charging Unit has advanced charging software for faster and more efficient charging. The BMW i7 M70 xDrive can be charged at up to 22 kW with AC charging and up to 195 kW with DC charging, extending the range by up to 170 km (106 miles, WLTP) in just ten minutes at a high-power charging station.

2024 BMW i7 M70 xDrive

MAX RANGE operating mode: extra range at the push of a button.

To increase the car's range while driving, a MAX RANGE mode has been introduced in the new BMW 7 Series. In this mode, the top speed and drive power are limited, and comfort functions are reduced, resulting in a range increase of 15 to 25 per cent. The MAX RANGE mode was created for situations where drivers can't recharge the battery as originally planned. The top speed is restricted to 90 km/h (56 mph), and climate control and seat heating are disabled. A popup window appears on the control display, showing the increased range. MAX RANGE mode can be activated using the touchscreen, controller, voice commands, or can be deactivated by hard acceleration or switching windscreen ventilation to maximum.

Powertrain and chassis technology in an M-specific application.

The BMW i7 M70 xDrive offers exceptional performance thanks to its powerful drive system and advanced chassis technology that has been fine-tuned for M-specific performance. The electric all-wheel drive, steering, dampers and driving stability systems are all controlled by M-specific application, ensuring the best driving characteristics in any situation. The BMW i7 M70 xDrive offers sporty handling, high comfort and a quiet drive system that allows passengers to enjoy a comfortable ride. When the driver wants to explore the sportier side of the vehicle, the My Mode Sport feature activates powertrain and chassis settings that deliver an exhilarating driving experience.

The BMW i7 M70 xDrive comes with M-specific adaptive two-axle air suspension with electronically controlled dampers, automatic self-levelling, M-specific air springs, and M-specific hydraulics to optimise damper response. Additionally, there is an additional shear panel between the bulkhead and spring strut towers that increases body rigidity at the front end of the car. The car also features Integral Active Steering, Executive Drive Pro chassis package, active roll stabilisation, and Active Roll Comfort that increases comfort and hones handling dynamics. The BMW i7 M70 xDrive also comes with blue M Sport brakes with M logo and large brake discs for increased stopping power, and the option for sport tyres and black brake callipers.

The BMW i7 M70 xDrive features exclusive, aerodynamically optimised 21-inch M light-alloy wheels with a Jet Black solid finish and high-gloss metal inserts.

Sporting presence, luxurious elegance, stylish individuality.

The BMW i7 M70 xDrive boasts an exceptional drive system and M-specific chassis technology, which is reflected in its confident design featuring M exterior mirrors, a BMW kidney grille with M badging, bespoke inlays in the rear bumper, and M logos on the front side panels. This luxurious car brings a new era of all-electric mobility to the luxury segment and marks a milestone in the electrification of the BMW M brand.

The BMW i7 M70 xDrive offers extra sporting potency and the expressive aura of a BMW M model, which, combined with the sedan's proportions, creates a stylish individuality that corresponds to its exclusive character. The car sets new standards in the luxury segment and features an array of innovative equipment, such as the BMW Interaction Bar, Executive Lounge with optimised reclining function, BMW Theatre Screen, and Bowers & Wilkins Surround Sound System. The advanced systems for automated driving and parking, such as Parking Assistant and Manoeuvre Assistant, can now be controlled remotely using the My BMW App, making it easier for customers to enter and exit tight parking spaces.

Opening and closing the doors automatically using the My BMW App and BMW Digital Key Plus.

Starting from March 2023, in select countries, the new BMW 7 Series allows drivers to open and close the optional automatic doors individually from outside the car, up to six meters away, by pressing buttons on the My BMW App display. The BMW Digital Key Plus, a smartphone-based digital key, makes entering and exiting the car more comfortable with an extended lock/unlock function for automatic door unlocking when approaching the car and automatic locking when walking away, as well as a contact-free opening and closing function for the driver's door.

When the BMW Digital Key Plus-equipped smartphone is near the car, the driver's door opens automatically, and the driver can close it again by pressing the brake pedal. The extended BMW Digital Key Plus works together with the integrated collision protection functions of the automatic doors to stop the door's movement if an obstacle is detected. This feature will be available for all new BMW 7 Series cars with automatic doors from the summer of 2023.

Distinctive front-end design signals superlative dynamism.

The BMW i7 M70 xDrive boasts a unique and sporty design with distinct M-specific features and accents that set it apart from other models in the 7 Series lineup. The design reflects the car's dynamic performance and its position as the most powerful electric model in the BMW product range.

At the front of the car, the iconic BMW twin circular headlights and kidney grille have been reinterpreted to give the BMW i7 M70 xDrive its distinctive look. The daytime driving lights, sidelights, and turn indicators are integrated into a slim strip of lights at the top of the front end. Optional BMW crystal headlights Iconic Glow provide a unique lighting effect, while the low-beam and high-beam headlights are located in the lower units of the front apron for a sleek appearance.

An extra touch of exclusivity: illuminated BMW kidney Iconic Glow available for the first time together with the M Performance package.

The BMW i7 M70 xDrive's front end has a strong visual impact due to its contour lighting for the BMW kidney grille. When specified with the optional M Performance package, it also features a Black high-gloss grille surround that creates a unique light signature. The BMW badge is bordered by Black high-gloss surfaces, giving it a more prominent look. The front apron has large air guide elements painted in body color that frame the black center section and direct the onrushing air to the air curtains positioned at the edges of the apron.

Flanks and rear with M-specific design features.

The BMW i7 M70 xDrive's performance-oriented nature is evident through M-design features on the sides and at the back. M side skirts, M logos with embellished borders, M High-gloss Shadowline trim, and black M exterior mirrors with twin-stalk design all contribute to the sporty look.

The fully electric M Performance model's rear end is completed with a model-specific rear apron and diffuser insert. An optional M Performance package includes a black M rear spoiler, a black accent strip between the rear lights, and a black inlay for the rear apron.

New variants of the BMW Individual two-tone paint finish.

The BMW i7 M70 xDrive comes in a wide range of exterior paint shades, including stunning matt-sheen Frozen paint finishes. BMW Individual two-tone paintwork is also available, which can now include BMW Individual special paintwork colours. The launch of the BMW i7 M70 xDrive features the combination of BMW Individual Liquid Copper metallic for the lower section of the body and Saphire Black metallic for the upper section, with a coach line separating the two zones. There are over 100 BMW Individual special paintwork colours available, which are applied by hand in a separate manufacturing process. Customers can choose from eight two-tone variants to give their car a unique and personalized appearance.

Sustainably produced Frozen paint finishes based on biomass.

The BMW Group leads the way in automotive manufacturing by using biomass instead of crude oil to produce matt paints at its European plants. The Frozen paint finishes for the BMW i7 M70 xDrive are created using this innovative process, which uses renewable raw materials like bio-waste or sewage plant waste. This process, called the biomass balance process, doesn't change the paint formulation but procures raw materials from sustainable sources. The sustainable paints made with biowaste meet high-quality standards and are chemically identical to fossil raw material equivalents. This approach not only reduces the consumption of fossil resources but also avoids CO2 emissions associated with crude oil production, transport, and processing.

Sporting aura and maximum interior individualisation.

Customers can personalize the interior and exterior of the BMW i7 M70 xDrive in several ways. The i7 M70 xDrive comes with M-specific equipment that highlights its sporty character and improves the driving experience. These include illuminated M door sills, M Merino leather trim, an M leather steering wheel, M-specific content on the BMW Curved Display, and an M driver’s footrest.

Options for the interior include the BMW Individual interior in nine color variants and the BMW Individual leather merino/wool-cashmere combination in two variants, which is also offered in Black/Dark Grey. Additionally, customers can choose the Carbon Fibre M interior trim with Silver Threads in conjunction with surfaces in Piano Black.

BMW Individual Manufaktur produces bespoke one-off creations.

BMW Individual Manufaktur provides highly personalized and high-quality products. The skilled specialists create custom-made designs for both the interior and exterior, ensuring that they meet the precise requirements of the customer. These designs feature exclusive details such as bespoke upholstery, embroidered head restraints, and personalized interior trim elements.

The unique solutions are crafted with utmost care, expertise and artistic skill, resulting in a design that reflects the owner's individual taste. Each component is put through rigorous testing to meet the BMW Group's safety and quality standards.

Updated BMW iDrive with QuickSelect and BMW OperatingSystem 8.5.

The BMW i7 M70 xDrive is one of the first BMW models to showcase the updated BMW iDrive control/operation system with QuickSelect and BMW Operating System 8.5. The latest BMW iDrive version features a redesigned home screen and QuickSelect functionality that makes operating various functions and digital services more comfortable and intuitive. By showing the right information in the right place, the new BMW iDrive delivers a focused and confident driving experience that takes its cues from consumer electronics devices.

The BMW iDrive update also offers a wider range of digital content for information and entertainment, better information on charging points for electric vehicles, shorter function update cycles, and improved access to specific online services. BMW iDrive with QuickSelect works hand-in-hand with the BMW Curved Display and BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant, enabling operation using the touchscreen and natural language.

BMW Operating System 8.5 is making its debut in a series-produced model, and the BMW i7 M70 xDrive is the first to feature it. Along with its all-electric drive system, the BMW i7 M70 xDrive represents a new era of driving pleasure and infotainment experience.

Functions are shown on a single level and can be activated using rapid-access tech.

The navigation system’s map view or other personalized graphics are always visible on the new home screen. Function icons aligned vertically on the driver’s side can be selected with a swipe, and QuickSelect allows direct access to associated functions without going through a submenu. Returning to the home screen is just a quick tap away. The new menu structure speeds up function activation and simplifies settings. BMW iDrive provides information at the right time and in the right place to enhance driver focus. The graphical interface and menu structure have a consistent layout developed by BMW Group Design for intuitive operation while driving.

M-specific content in the BMW Curved Display.

The BMW Curved Display in the new BMW i7 M70 xDrive features M-specific content that mimics the high-performance cockpit of BMW M GmbH vehicles. The speed read-out on the display appears in platinum/silver colour, and activating the M Sport Boost function produces a typically M visual effect. BMW Operating System 8.5 powers the new BMW iDrive with QuickSelect, and it uses the latest generation of the infotainment head unit to process graphics. BMW Maps has been updated with new charging-optimised route guidance to make long journeys in the BMW i7 M70 xDrive more comfortable, efficient and swift. The BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant and other voice-controlled assistants, BMW ConnectedDrive Upgrades, BMW Remote Software Upgrades, video streaming on the control display, smartphone integration via Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™, My Modes, and the Personal eSIM are available with BMW Operating System 8.5 in the BMW i7 M70 xDrive.

CO2 EMISSIONS & CONSUMPTION.

Electric power consumption combined: 23.8 – 20.8 kWh/100 km in the WLTP cycle; data according to NEDC: -