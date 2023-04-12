BMW XM Label Red (2024)

BMW XM Label Red

The BMW XM Label Red is aimed at a global group of customers who value individuality, an extravagant lifestyle, and exceptional performance beyond traditional norms. Production of this model will commence in August 2023 at BMW Group Plant Spartanburg in the United States. Additionally, an exclusive limited edition version of the top-of-the-line model, limited to only 500 units, will feature an exterior finish in BMW Individual Frozen Carbon Black metallic.

The BMW XM Label Red will make its global debut at the Auto Shanghai international motor show in April 2023, and it will be available for purchase from dealers starting on April 28, 2023. China, along with the United States and the Middle East, is a key market for this model.

M HYBRID system with top-level and precisely judged performance.

The BMW XM Label Red features the M HYBRID system, which demonstrates the incredible effects of electrification in high-performance models from BMW M GmbH. The electric motor and V8 engine work together seamlessly to deliver power instantly and consistently throughout the rev range. This drive concept is similar to that of the new BMW M Hybrid V8 endurance racing car, which made a successful debut at the 24 Hours of Daytona in the North American IMSA series this year and will compete in the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2024.

The system output of the BMW XM Label Red has been increased to 550 kW/748 hp, which is 70 kW/95 hp more than the standard BMW XM produced since December 2022. System torque has also been increased by 200 Nm (147 lb-ft) to a peak of 1,000 Nm (737 lb-ft). The M xDrive all-wheel-drive system delivers this power to the road, while a model-specific composition of chassis technology and high-precision powertrain and chassis control create a unique performance experience with unprecedented dynamism and agility.

V8 engine with cutting-edge M TwinPower Turbo technology and classical high-revving character.

The M HYBRID system in the BMW XM Label Red combines the benefits of electrification with the characteristics of a high-performance eight-cylinder engine with M TwinPower Turbo technology. The latest version of the V8 engine offers increased efficiency, minimal emissions, and rapid power delivery. It includes a reinforced crankshaft drive, turbocharging with an electrically controlled blow-off valve, optimised oil supply, cross-bank exhaust manifold, and improved oil separation.

The V8 engine in the BMW XM Label Red generates a maximum output of 430 kW/585 hp at 5,600 rpm and produces 750 Nm (553 lb-ft) of peak torque, which is 100 Nm (74 lb-ft) more than the standard BMW XM. The torque is available across a wide rev range from 1,800 to 5,400 rpm.

The sports exhaust system of the BMW XM Label Red has two electronically controlled and continuously adjustable flaps, providing a unique sound that complements the engine's power delivery. The engine sound is distinctive, and the two pairs of dual tailpipes are arranged one above the other.

Instantaneous power delivery

The BMW XM Label Red is a hybrid vehicle that combines an eight-cylinder combustion engine with electric motor technology to provide increased power and efficiency. The V8 engine produces a maximum output of 430 kW/585 hp and peak torque of 750 Nm (553 lb-ft), while the electric motor contributes up to 145 kW/197 hp and nominal torque of 280 Nm (206 lb-ft). The electric motor is integrated into the eight-speed M Steptronic transmission and provides an electric boost effect under acceleration, as well as supporting the combustion engine under steady loads to increase efficiency.

The BMW XM Label Red is equipped with a high-voltage lithium-ion battery with a usable energy content of 25.7 kWh, providing an electric range of 75-83 kilometres (47-52 miles) in the WLTP cycle. The battery can be replenished from zero to 100 per cent charge in 4.25 hours using the Combined Charging Unit, which enables AC charging at up to 7.4 kW. The vehicle also features predictive heat management to reduce charging times by warming or cooling the battery as necessary.

2024 BMW XM Label Red

In addition to its impressive performance and efficiency, the BMW XM Label Red also features BMW IconicSounds Electric developed in collaboration with film score composer Hans Zimmer, providing a unique soundtrack to the electric motor's power delivery. The vehicle is also supplied with a Flexible Fast Charger for use with domestic or industrial sockets and a charging cable Professional for use at public charging stations.

Supreme traction, captivating performance

The M XM Label Red features the M xDrive all-wheel-drive system, which distributes power from the combustion engine and electric motor to all four wheels in a precise and efficient manner. The system is designed to enhance the agility of the vehicle, especially when in 4WD Sport mode, which has a rear-biased setup. Additionally, the car can be switched to 4WD Sand mode for better traction on sandy surfaces when the DSC system is fully disengaged.

The vehicle's traction, agility, and directional stability are further improved by an electronically controlled differential lock located in the rear axle. This lock provides a fully variable distribution of drive torque between the left and right rear wheels as needed, enhancing the car's overall performance.

Model-specific chassis tuning, integrated transverse dynamics management.

The BMW XM Label Red is the most powerful road-legal BMW M car ever made, featuring the M HYBRID system, which delivers unique power delivery. The car's exceptional driving attributes include sporty performance, leisurely cruising, comfort on long trips, and off-road capability. The BMW XM Label Red has a sophisticated chassis technology that provides an extraordinary range of attributes, from dynamism to long-distance comfort, and it's precisely adapted to the bespoke performance characteristics of the drive system that BMW M models are renowned for.

The car comes equipped with standard adaptive M suspension Professional, Integral Active Steering, and an M Sport braking system with six-piston, fixed-calliper brakes at the front and single-piston, floating-calliper units at the rear. The latest-generation integrated braking system combines stopping power generated by recuperation and the friction brake with great precision, offering the driver two pedal feel settings.

The car's systems, such as the M xDrive all-wheel-drive system, M Sport differential, active roll stabilization, steering control systems, near-actuator wheel slip limitation tech, and Performance Control function are all networked with the central transverse dynamics management. The car's powertrain and chassis systems are integrated and fine-tuned on varying types of road, including urban driving, country roads, and motorways, with the help of BMW M GmbH's racing expertise, resulting in a well-resolved driving experience in every situation and with every configuration.

Extroverted design with exclusive details.

The BMW XM Label Red is a high-performance car from BMW M GmbH that boasts both impressive technical features and unique styling. Its exterior design blends the muscular proportions of a Sports Activity Vehicle with clear lines and a front-end look that is typically reserved for luxury-class BMW models. Design accents emphasize the car's high-performance focus.

The distinguishing features of the XM variant include an accent band in Toronto Red metallic, red model badges, and wheel inserts. The car comes standard with 21-inch light-alloy wheels, and the BMW M kidney grille and diffuser elements are finished in Black high-gloss. Customers can choose from a range of exterior paint shades, including eight metallic variants and over 50 BMW Individual special paint finishes.

The limited-edition variant of the BMW XM Label Red is even more exclusive, with additional design cues such as Toronto Red metallic accents and a body paint finish in BMW Individual Frozen Carbon Black metallic. The interior features a black/red color scheme with red contrast stitching and accents, as well as a red "XM" badge and Carbon Fibre satin effect trim with red and blue accent threads. The limited-edition variant also features a plaque indicating its status as one of only 500 examples to be released globally.

Overall, the BMW XM Label Red is an exclusive and high-performance car that combines sophisticated technical features with unique styling to deliver a thrilling driving experience.

Sports car cockpit with BMW Curved Display; M Lounge in the rear.

The cockpit of the BMW XM Label Red is designed to provide a sports car-like experience, with M multifunction seats, knee pads, and M-specific features on the BMW Curved Display and the head-up display. The M Hybrid button allows for the selection of the desired drive system operating mode, while the Setup button provides access to the powertrain, chassis, steering, braking system, and M xDrive configurations. The M leather steering wheel features Black Chrome trim, M buttons, and gearshift paddles with carbon inlays. The rear of the car is transformed into an M Lounge, with optional heated backrests, Merino leather cushions with red contrast stitching and an "XM" badge, and a sculptural headliner with a three-dimensional prism structure and 100 LED units for illumination.

Standard features include ambient lighting, four-zone automatic climate control, the Harman Kardon Surround Sound System, and the Travel & Comfort System, with the option to upgrade to the Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound System with a 1,475-watt amplifier and four additional speakers in the roof area. The BMW XM Label Red is designed with high-quality materials and extravagant design to provide a generous feeling of space and luxurious levels of comfort for all passengers.

Advanced driver assistance systems; BMW Live Cockpit Professional as standard.

The BMW XM Label Red boasts a range of advanced automated driving and parking systems. Standard features include the Driving Assistant, which includes Front Collision Warning, Lane Departure Warning with steering assistance, Evasion Assistant, Alertness Assistant, and Speed Limit Info. The optional Driving Assistant Professional adds Active Cruise Control with Stop&Go function, Steering and Lane Control Assistant, traffic light recognition, automatic Speed Limit Assist, and Active Navigation.

Parking Assistant Plus, which includes Parking View, front and rear Panorama View, and 3D View, is also standard. The BMW Live Cockpit Professional, featuring an M-specific version of BMW Operating System 8, is included as standard. It comes with the BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant and touch control and gesture control, as well as natural language dialogue. Cloud-based BMW Maps navigation system is also included.

Optional features include the BMW Digital Key Plus, allowing the use of an Apple iPhone to lock and unlock the vehicle using security-enhanced ultra-wideband (UWB) radio technology. Smartphone integration for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, personalised BMW ID functionality, and 5G mobile technology eSIM are also available.

CO2 EMISSIONS & CONSUMPTION.

BMW XM Label Red:

Petrol consumption combined: 1.7 – 1.6 l/100 km [166.2 – 176.6 mpg imp];

electric power consumption combined: 34.5 – 33.0 kWh/100 km;

CO2 emissions combined: 39 – 35 g/km in the WLTP cycle;

provisional values; figures for the NEDC cycle: –

BMW XM: