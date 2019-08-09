2019 INFINITI QX60 luxury crossover received the prestigious Top Safety Pick award by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, along with a 5-star overall vehicle safety rating as part of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's New Car Assessment Program.

Standard on all QX60 models is the new Rear Door Alert. This is a breakthrough technology, designed for active families. The suite includes Rear Door Alert system, first introduced on the 2018 QX60, which can help remind customers of things that may be forgotten in the rear seat, Around View Monitor with Moving Object Detection, Lane Departure Warning and Lane Departure Prevention. There are also Backup Collision Intervention, Blind Spot Intervention, and Intelligent Cruise Control. Furthermore, the vehicle is offered with the advanced Predictive Forward Collision Warning System and Forward Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection.

INFINITI continues to offer incredible technologies and engineering solutions. Something more, the premium automobile manufacturer develops new and even better gadgets and ideas that do make a difference on the road. And with the latest QX60, the team proved one more time that its own technologies are worthy for a prestigious award and recognition – IIHS remains the institution with the highest demands regarding vehicle's overall condition, features and safety capabilities.

Source: INFINITI