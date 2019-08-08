Visitors at the Monterey Car Week will have the chance to order one of the 100 limited edition Maserati machines with PELLETESSUATA woven leather interiors made by Zegna for the upcoming 2020 model year. There are a total of 50 Quattroporte sedans and 50 Levante SUVs that will be available in North America.

The limited-edition machines

The 50 Quattroporte S Q4 GranLusso sedans are offered in custom Blu Sofisticato Metallic exterior paint with a lavish Dark Brown PELLETESSUATA interior. The exclusive upgrades and changes include blue brake calipers, sport seats, and Zegna Edition badges. This elegant blend of performance and style underscores the exclusive and luxurious character of the Italian flagship machine, whose origins date back to Series I, designed back in 1963.

And there are the 50 Levante S GranSport SUVs that will be available with Bronzo tri-coat exterior and sweet black PELLETESSUTA interior and exclusive Radica wood trim. The exclusive Levante machines also come with black brake calipers and 21-inch polished Helios rims. As you might well know, this is the first SUV in the entire history of Maserati. Also, it will be available for a limited time.

The exclusive PELLETESSUTA interior

The luxurious and lightweight PELLETESSUTA material is durable and brings comfort and beauty to the Maserati interior. It is the result of research using thin strips of Nappa leather in place of fabric yarns and interlaced replicating the traditional method of weaving cloth to obtain a real fabric from leather. This technology is an example of blending contemporary avant-garde technologies with century-old traditions. Throughout the longstanding partnership between Zegna and Maserati, the Italian manufacturer is the only one to bring this elevated exclusive interior to the market.

These limited models are scheduled to hit the roads in mid-2020. Stick with us for further information!

Source: Maserati