New 2019 Jeep Cherokee midsize SUV has earned a Top Safety Pick rating from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS).

The rating applies for all 2019 Jeep Cherokee models produced after April this year and only when geared with brand's optional and exclusive Automatic Energy Braking (AEB) technology, Forward Collision Warning Plus and LED projector headlamps with optional automatic high-beam control.

Alongside these upgrades, new 2019 models feature Jeep's high-strength-steel upgrades as A-pillar and hinge-pillar, which are also among the key engineering changes that contribute to the winning of the prestigious award.

Furthermore, Jeep Cherokee has managed to score the highest "good" results in most of the crashworthiness tests – in all six, three of which simulate frontal impacts. The remaining exams inflict damage done with a side impact, rear impact and rollover.

However, Forward Collision Warning-Plus was grated with a "superior" rating, which is an exclusive award given only to the best and most advanced systems and technologies. This optional feature includes sensor-fusion technology, which blends camera capability with radar detection in order to determine when an impact is imminent. When it does, the gadget warns the driver to take action and if he doesn't act quick enough, the autonomous braking system engages.

Top Safety Pick rating is also enabled by the Cherokee's standard LED projector headlamps with optional automatic high-beam control.

The launch of the new 2019 Jeep Cherokee is marked by a new exterior design concept and brand's new 2.0-liter direct-injection inline four-cylinder power unit that enhances performance and fuel efficiency.

Source: Jeep