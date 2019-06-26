For the second consecutive year, Jeep Cherokee, the most agile and capable midsize SUV, is recognized as the winner in Cars.com's annual American-Made Index (AMI).

In the second year of its revised technology, AMI team has considered five major factors for a winner: assembly location, domestic-parts content as determined by the American Automobile Labeling Act, engine sourcing, transmission sourcing and factory jobs.

The vehicle itself, Jeep Cherokee comes with even more sexy design for 2019 and incorporates the capabilities and power of the agile 2.0-liter direct-injection inline four-cylinder power unit, which on top of all also enhances fuel consumption efficiency up to 31mph.

Confidently meeting the contemporary requirements for a modern machine, new Jeep Cherokee also features a revised fascia, lightweight hood, new LED headlamps design, daytime running lamps, fog lamps and liftgate. Manufactured at the Belvidere Assembly Plant in Velvidere, Illinois, the largest SUV segment in the US, the latest family member is not only bold in design and features, but also safe and agile in any on- and off-road situation.

It is a pleasure to see how Jeep team stick up to the competition and not only defends its positions as a premium manufacturer, but also always tries to push boundaries of technology and capabilities.

Source: Jeep