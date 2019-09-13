INFINITI QX80 has received the 2019 Ideal Vehicle Award in the Luxury SUV segment from AutoPacific, the automotive research consulting brand. The award itself recognizes machines that exceed owner's expectations, based on responses from more than 50,000 owners of new vehicles across major manufacturers.

2019 IVA awards are based on score, developed by using results from AutoPacific's National New Vehicle Satisfaction Survey, where respondents rate 14 attributes concerning their desire for change and improvement. As expected, INFINITI QX80 has managed to score 1093 out of 1400, which makes it one of the best vehicles in the segment - the model has received more points than Lincoln Navigator, Lexus LX and GX, Cadillac Escalade and Escalade ESV.

Furthermore, 2019 QX80's is brand's contemporary interpretation of INFINITI's Powerful Elegance design language with these well-known design elements. Created in order to provide sense of luxury and pleasure, brand's flagship boasts a refined and spacious cabin with high-quality materials, a handcrafted finish and advanced drive-assist technologies. QX80 is also capable of transporting up to eight adults and their belongings in a pretty comfortable manner.

SEE ALSO: 2020 Subaru Outback makes it in a prestigious Awards list. Here are details!

Additionally, QX80 also offers a rear entertainment system with a large high-resolution screen and tons of connectivity and entertainment capabilities. There are also Lane Departure Warning and Prevention, Intelligent Cruise Control, Distance Control Assist, Predictive Forward Collision Warning, Forward Emergency Braking, Blind Spot Warning and more.

Enjoy!

Source: INFINITI