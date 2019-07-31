One of Kia Motor America's best-selling modes, Forte compact sedan, has earned a J.D. Power Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) award.

This announcement comes on the heels of Kia being named the highest-ranked mass-market brand in the J.D. Power Initial Quality Study for the fifth consecutive year, with Forte model recognized for its segment-topping performance and enhanced safety features in the entire compact car segment.

In fact, the latest family member, the 2019 Forte comes with even more sophisticated design and extended list of standard features. And for the upcoming 2020 mode year, Forte adds two new sport trims in order to complete the versatile lineup – there will be FE, LXS, GT Line, EX and GT.

J.D. Power APEAL study measures the owner's overall satisfaction with a certain machine. The comprehensive result is divided into 10 categories – exterior, interior, storage, audio, seats, heating and ventilation, driving dynamics, powertrain, visibility, and fuel economy.

Kia team confidently continues to impress skeptics and fans by presenting advanced technologies, solutions and overall satisfactory ideas for the demands of the contemporary world. Being one of the few brands to win consecutive awards occasionally, Kia proudly moves forward in the right direction!

Source: Kia