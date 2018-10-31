Kia team proudly showcases new lineup at this year's SEMA show – new 2020 Forte GT will hit the roads with sporty drivetrain system and numerous advanced technologies. And as expected from Kia, the new family guy will wrap all these advanced technologies in a sexy and contemporary exterior that marks brand's determination to offer even better and better vehicles.

New 2020 Forte will be available in FE, LXS, EX, GT Line and GT trim levels. Every single of these models will offer exclusive cosmetic features as glossy black grille with red accents, glossy black treatment, revised LED turn signals, sporty side sills and rear spoiler. Furthermore, the interior fully resembles the aggressive exterior design concept and offers alloy sport pedals, flat bottom steering wheel, exclusive black sport cloth seats, performance side bolsters for the front seats and driver-focused technology features.

And now the interesting part – drivetrain system. All new GT Line models are geared with naturally aspirated 147hp 2.0-liter MPI four-cylinder power units, mated to an Intelligent Variable Transmission, whereas the higher GT trim takes Forte's performance rates to even higher level: a DOHC turbocharged 1.6-liter I-4 GDI power unit that generates a total of 201hp and 195lb-ft of torque. The power is sent to the front wheels via a 6-speed manual gearbox or an optional 7-speed dual clutch transmission. Also, GT trim levels benefit from fully independent front and rear suspension, mated to a larger front disc brakes and sway bars that deliver better handling and cornering. And all this setup is topped off with sticky 225/40R-18 Michelin Pilot Sport Summer tires. Neat!

SEE ALSO: Kahn Design reveals new Land Rover Defender tuning project!

Also, a suite of Kia Drive Wise technologies are part of the standard equipment and offer the aid of numerous passive and active safety features as Forward Collision Warning, Forward Collision Avoidance Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keeping Assist, Driver Attention Warning and numerous more. In terms of infotainment and interior utility, Kia team has decided to gear this lineup with LED overhead lightning, 320-watt Harman Kardon 3 premium audio system, Clari-Fi TM 4 technology, wireless charging and heated seats and steering wheel. Enjoy!

Source: Kia