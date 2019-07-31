Land Rover Classic team introduces a range of upgrades and tweaks for old Defender models, which deliver contemporary performance rates and outstanding on-road agility, inspired by the limited-edition Defender Works V8 70th Edition.

The new Upgrade Kits allow Defender owners to enhance vehicles built between 1994 and 2016. The tweaks start with a diamond-cut 18-inch Sawtooth alloys and an enhanced suspension system. However, the most comprehensive upgrade is available for the 2.2-liter TDCi modes produced after 2012 and onwards. It includes wheel, brake and suspension upgrades and also a slight performance boost – to up to 40hp. Neat!

Also, the Classic Works Upgrade Kit includes bespoke badging on the front wings, a certificate and a tour in Land Rover's Classic Works in UK or Essen, Germany.

All components have been assembled to the same standards as Works V8 and have undergone comprehensive tests. Additionally, CO2 emissions now meet the same EU5 N1 Commercial standards as the 2.2 TDCi equipped with emission control systems.

Customers can order the Sawtooth alloy wheels, Suspension, and Handling Upgrade Kits and have them fitted by the local Land Rover Retailer. The exclusive wheel kit with tires and the Defender Classic Works Upgrade Kit can only be purchased and fitted ad Land Rover Classic's own facilities.

Source: Land Rover