Kia Forte (2023)

Kia Forte

One year after a significant product enhancement featured new front and rear design elements, a new available 10.25-inch widescreen navigation display, and an expanded roster of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), the Forte compact sedan returns mostly unchanged for model year 2023. The Forte is still available in four trim levels – LX (formerly FE), LXS, GT-Line, GT and maintains up to 41 MPG on the highway1. For 2023, all LX, LXS and GT-Line models with 2.0-liter engines are SULEV30 compliant. Furthermore, the GT Technology Package has been deleted. However, FCA Fusion – a combination of Front Collision Alert -Cyclist (FCA-Cyc), Electronic Parking Brake (EPB), Highway Driver Assist (HDA) and Navigation Based Smart Cruise Control (NSCC) -- which was previously included in the GT Technology Package, has been added to the GT model with DCT.

Pricing2 – MSRP (excludes $1,095.00 destination): LX $19,490 LXS $19,990 GT-Line $21,690 GT (DCT) $24,190 GT (MT) $24,890 Engine: 2.0 MPI I-4 – CVT: 147 hp/132 lb.-ft. of torque 1.6T GDI 1-4 – 6-Speed Manual or 7-Speed DCT: 201 hp/195 lb.-ft. of torque Fuel Economy1 – EPA-est. MPG (City/Highway/Combined): LX: 30/41/34 LXS: 28/39/32 GT-Line: 28/39/32 GT: 27/35/30 GT w/MT: 22/31/26 Highlighted Kia Drive Wise Advanced Driver Assistance Features3: Blind Spot Collision Avoidance Assist STD GT-Line, GT(DCT); OPT LXS Forward Collision Avoidance Assist – Ped STD all trims Highway Driving Assist STD GT; OPT GT-Line Lane Keeping Assist STD all trims Lane Following Assist STD all trims Navigation Based Smart Cruise Control STD GT; OPT GT-Line Parking Distance Warning – Reverse STD GT w/MT; OPT GT Rear Cross Traffic Collision Avoidance Assist STD GT-Line, GT, GT(DCT); OPT LXS Safe Exit Warning STD GT-Line, GT, GT w/MT; OPT LXS Dimensions: Overall Length: 182.7 in. Overall Width: 70.9 in. Overall Height: 56.5 in. Wheelbase: 106.3 in.