Kia Forte (2023)

Kia Forte

One year after a significant product enhancement featured new front and rear design elements, a new available 10.25-inch widescreen navigation display, and an expanded roster of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), the Forte compact sedan returns mostly unchanged for model year 2023. The Forte is still available in four trim levels – LX (formerly FE), LXS, GT-Line, GT and maintains up to 41 MPG on the highway1. For 2023, all LX, LXS and GT-Line models with 2.0-liter engines are SULEV30 compliant. Furthermore, the GT Technology Package has been deleted. However, FCA Fusion – a combination of Front Collision Alert -Cyclist (FCA-Cyc), Electronic Parking Brake (EPB), Highway Driver Assist (HDA) and Navigation Based Smart Cruise Control (NSCC) -- which was previously included in the GT Technology Package, has been added to the GT model with DCT.

Pricing2 – MSRP (excludes $1,095.00 destination):
LX $19,490
LXS $19,990
GT-Line $21,690
GT (DCT) $24,190
GT (MT) $24,890
Engine:
2.0 MPI I-4 – CVT: 147 hp/132 lb.-ft. of torque
1.6T GDI 1-4 – 6-Speed Manual or 7-Speed DCT: 201 hp/195 lb.-ft. of torque
Fuel Economy1 – EPA-est. MPG (City/Highway/Combined):
LX: 30/41/34
LXS: 28/39/32
GT-Line: 28/39/32
GT: 27/35/30
GT w/MT: 22/31/26
Highlighted Kia Drive Wise Advanced Driver Assistance Features3:
Blind Spot Collision Avoidance Assist
STD GT-Line, GT(DCT); OPT LXS
Forward Collision Avoidance Assist – Ped
STD all trims
Highway Driving Assist
STD GT; OPT GT-Line
Lane Keeping Assist
STD all trims
Lane Following Assist
STD all trims
Navigation Based Smart Cruise Control
STD GT; OPT GT-Line
Parking Distance Warning – Reverse
STD GT w/MT; OPT GT
Rear Cross Traffic Collision Avoidance Assist
 STD GT-Line, GT, GT(DCT); OPT LXS
Safe Exit Warning
STD GT-Line, GT, GT w/MT; OPT LXS
Dimensions:
Overall Length: 182.7 in.
Overall Width: 70.9 in.
Overall Height: 56.5 in.
Wheelbase: 106.3 in.
  • 1 Based on EPA estimates. Actual mileage will vary with options, driving conditions, driving habits and your vehicle’s condition.
  • 2 MSRP excludes destination and handling, taxes, title, license fees, options and retailer charges. Actual prices set by retailer and may vary.
  • 3 These systems are not substitutes for proper and safe driving, parking, and/or backing-up procedures. These systems may not detect every object behind or alongside the vehicle or in the vehicle’s blind spot or direction of travel. Always drive safely and use caution.