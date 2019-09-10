Just like all 2020 911 Carrera models, new 911 Carrera 4 and 911 Carrera 4 Cabriolet come with tons of new features and similar technological tweaks.

New models are geared with a twin-turbo 3.0-liter flat six power unit, which is fitted with model-specific turbochargers. This system generates a total of 379hp and 331lb-ft of torque. Fitted with an 8-speed PDK gearbox, the 2020 911 Carrera 4 is capable of accelerating from 0 to 100km/h in mere 4.0 seconds. However, when equipped with the exclusive Sport Chrono Package, the sprint finishes in 3.8 seconds.

Furthermore, new family members are equipped with PASM (Porsche Active Suspension Management). And just like all other 2020 models, these two beauties adopt the electronically variable damping system with selectable driving modes. The fully variable electronically controlled limited slip rear differential is also present and can be ordered as an optional goodie.

Visually, 911 Carrera 4 models are characterized by the well-known Porsche lines and curves. What is unique for this particular lineup is the clearly defined fender arches and front luggage compartment lid with a recess reminiscent of classic 911 machines. Additionally, the vehicles proudly showcase full-width LED light strip stretching across the rear, along with rectangular single-tube tailpipe on each side for the Carrera 4 and a set of round twin-tailpipes on each side for the 4S models. There's also an optional Sport Exhaust system, which adds two oval tailpipes.

Inside, the new 911 Carrera 4 models come with redesigned seats, centrally positioned tachometer and a new Porsche Communication Management system with a 10.9-inch touch screen and improved connectivity. There's also a control panel of five buttons with the look of classic toggle switches that create the transition to the central console controls.

2020 911 Carrera 4 and 4 Cabriolet are already available for order. First deliveries are expected in early 2020.

Source: Porsche