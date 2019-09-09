Southern California-based luxury electric automaker and high-tech incubator Karma Automotive is ready to unveil the 2020 Revero GT in Canada this weekend at the 10th Annual Luxury and Supercar Weekend in Vancouver, B.C.

2020 Karma Revero GT comes with elegant exterior design concept and fresh interior. In fact, the cabin features high-quality materials, sporty seats, improvement infotainment systems and an industry-first haptic steering wheel technology.

What is also notable about this vehicle is the platform on which lies the entire drivetrain system. Also, the vehicle is lighter, compared to predecessor models and accelerates from 0 to 100km/h in mere 4.5 seconds. Furthermore, the electric motor ensures a driving range of 80 miles – just enough for a driver to experience some sporty driving and remain efficient as much as possible.

Also, the GT features BMW's own three-cylinder in-line power unit that powers its onboard electric generator and an all-new transversely mounted twin-motor rear drive module that employs electronic differential controls for cornering.

New Revero GT's new electric architecture includes a responsive driver information system with upgraded controls, an intuitive user interface with more energy-efficient touch screens and active noise cancellation.

Pre-orders for new 2020 Revero GT are already being accepted by Karma team. Deliveries are expected in the fourth quarter.

Source: Karma Automotive