New 2020 Audi A6 allroad has been named 2020 "Top Safety Pick Plus" by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.

Through IIHS's tests, the A6 allroad has managed to impress the jury with its body structure and overall rigidity. The vehicle scored "Good" rating in six areas of crashworthiness performance: small front overlap collision evaluations on both the driver and passenger sides, moderate front overlap, side-impact, roof strength, and head restraints, and seat performance. Additionally, the vehicle earned "Good" headlights rating when geared with the Matrix-design LED headlights with high beam assist and LED taillights with dynamic rear turn signals.

Because of its forward collision warning and the automatic emergency braking systems, A6 earned "Superior" rating on both front crash prevention tests. In the case of collision, the brand's pre-sense suite can intervene in order to help prepare the vehicle for impact. This process includes beginning to close the side window and panoramic sunroof and tightening the front safety belts. Also, Audi Pre Sense suite can detect vehicles at speeds of up to 155mph and can initiate braking when a potential collision is detected. Additional driver-assistance technologies include a 360-degree surround-view of the outside of the vehicle and can assist with maneuvering tight spaces.

New Audi A6 allroad joins A6 sedan in the IIHS "Top Safety Pick Plus" category. As you may know, the A7 and Q8 were also previously named as 2020 "Top Safety Picks" when geared with the available LED Matrix-design headlights with high-beam assist.

Source: Audi