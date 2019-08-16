New Toyota Corolla lineup gets a fancy new Nightshade upgrade. These vehicles will be offered as Special Editions and are part of the 2020 model year. The exclusive upgrade can be installed on six models – 4Runner, Camry, Highlander, and Sienna.

All-new 2020 Corolla was introduced earlier this year with a new grade ideology, revised and sexy exterior, and a driver-focused interior. And now, six months later, the Nightshade Edition adds an additional level of sophistication and technological goodies.

The set offers a black grille surround with black-painted rocker panels, white black heated power outside mirrors with turn signal indicators, black window trim and black outside door handles. At the rear, there is a black spoiler and a lower diffuser area.

Of course, there are exclusive wheels that complement the entire visual concept. Blacked-out 18-inch alloy wheels and a black roof-mounted shark fin antenna complete the Nightshade package.

Beautiful and appealing, the new Nightshade upgrade not only makes 2020 Corolla lineup sexier and more appealing, but also showcases how engineers and designers are eager to bring us the most advanced and cool technologies, tweaks and goodies that altogether make our driving experience even more refined and more rewarding.

Definitely bold and expressive new Nightshade tweaks can already be ordered.

Source: Toyota