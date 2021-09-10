Toyota's best-selling lineup receives an additional model with tons of contemporary goodies and gadgets. Indeed, we are talking about the new 2022 Toyota Corolla Cross, which comes with crossover packaging, and yet manages to find the sweet spot between the convenience of a large vehicle and a small car.

Available with an FWD and AWD setup, the compact SUV boosts the potential of the TNGA-C platform and optimizes the practicality of the 169hp 2.0-liter Dynamic Force Engine. This setup allows the new Corolla Cross to achieve some high-quality performance and ensure a pleasing ride for all occupants.

Furthermore, the model is offered in three trim levels – L, LE, and XLE – each of which offers tons of utilities, contemporary gadgets, and safety features.

In terms of design and appearance, a key feature is the new exterior body language and the cozy interior.

As it comes to the trim levels and their packages, here's what the Toyota team offers:

2022 Toyota Corolla Cross L Grade:

7-inch Multimedia Display, 4.2-inch MID, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Amazon Alexa. Also available are SiriusXM tria, Rear HVAC Vents, Remote Keyless Entry, Two USB portsvLED headlights and taillights, 17-inch Steel wheels with silver wheel covers, and more.

LE Grade:

All the L Grade goodies plus: 8-inch Multimedia display, Qi-wireless charging, Blind Spot Monitor with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, 17-inch alloy wheels, roof rails, Smart Key with Push Button Start, Leather-wrapped steering wheel, Auto climate control, Three USB ports, Color-keyed heated power outside mirrors with turn signals and more.

XLE Grade 18-inch alloy wheels, 7-inch MID, SofTex-trimmed seats, 10-way power driver seat with lumbar, heated front seats, LED DRLs and fog lights, Rear Cross-Traffic Brake, Front and Rear Parking Assist with Automatic Braking, Dual-zone climate control, Rear folding armrest with two cup holders, Leather shift knob, Tonneau cover and more.

Safety features

All grades come with the Toyota Safety Sense suite and include all kinds of active and passive features. Spot Monitor and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert come standard on LE and XLE, while Front and Rear Parking Assist with Automatic Braking is standard on XLE.

Toyota Safety Sense 2.0 is a comprehensive active safety system that includes: