Dacia team adds an entry-level TCe 100 engine to the Duster lineup. The new unit replaces the already popular SCe 115 and significantly reduces fuel consumption and boosts performance at the same time. CO2 emissions are 18 percent lower than the replaced predecessor and are measured at 126g/km and 48.7-49.5mpg (WLTP) respectively.

This is an indirect injection three-cylinder petrol engine, which is lighter and more compact than the one it replaces. TCe 100 comes with a turbocharger with an electrically controlled waste gate, an exhaust manifold integrated into the cylinder head, twin variable valve timing and bore spray coating.

Furthermore, the new engine is available in 4x2 setup for Access, Essential and Comfort trim levels of Duster. It can be mated to a five-speed manual gearbox and can generate a total of 100hp and 260Nm of torque at 2,000rpm. Dacia Duster range offers tons of reliable features and technologies for a rather affordable price. There's a choice of five trim levels and two engine types – the already mentioned TCe 100 ad the Blue dCi 115 diesel.

In fact, the second-gen Duster proved itself worthy – with mainly positive feedback and excellent service by Dacia, the lineup slowly becomes more and more popular among fans and skeptics.

Source: Dacia