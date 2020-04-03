The all-new 2020 Corolla was introduced last Spring with revised exterior looks, enhanced driving technologies and additional standard features. Of course, the biggest addition was the Hybrid drivetrain – it delivers an estimated 52 MPG combined and was especially appealing to the Rocky Mountain Automotive Press Association, which awarded new Corolla Hybrid 2020 Rocky Mountain Car of the Year.

Remaining one of Toyota's best-selling models, if not the best-selling, Corolla continues to impress both brand sceptics and enthusiasts. Now in its 12th generation, the vehicle offers the massive 169hp via a 2.0-liter Dynamic-Force engine, expanded list of standard features and Toyota Safety Sense 2.0. Furthermore, Corolla Hybrid also comes with Hybrid Synergy Drive that blends the 1.8-liter four-cylinder gasoline power unit with two motors through an electronically controlled planetary-type continuously variable gearbox.

This setup provides responsive acceleration without sacrificing fuel economy, although not being typical for a standard hybrid configuration. Additionally, the battery warranty has been extended from 8 years/100,000 miles to 10 years or 150,000 miles, whichever occurs first.

As it comes to the organization, the Rocky Mountain Press Association evaluates numerous models annually before choosing the four finalists. In order to be considered a winner, one of the lucky four should showcase an appealing and contemporary design concept, advanced drivetrain system and additional hi-tech gadgets. Each RMAP member is also required to test drive the automobile and evaluate a certain set of criteria.

Source: Toyota