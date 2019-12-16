2020 Honda Fit has already arrived in showrooms as a clear benchmark in the subcompact car category, with enhanced versatility, premium features and fun-to-drive performance. For the new model, Honda has included a newly available 6-speed manual gearbox, Honda Sensing as a standard feature for EX and EX-L and more advanced safety features.

Additionally, all 2020 Fit trims are geared with a 1.5-liter direct-injection 4-cylinder i-VTEC that produces a total of 130hp and 114lb-ft of torque. The mentioned slick 6-speed manual gearbox also comes with a continuously-variable system.

What makes the new Honda Fit special is the blend between sporty performance and excellent fuel efficiency. The clever packaging and the design ensure large cargo capacity of a class-leading 52.7 cubic-feet of space Standard features include a rearview camera, a liftgate spoiler, auto on-off headlights, LED taillights, Bluetooth and multi-function central console. The palette of exterior colors includes Orange Fury, Lunar Silver Metallic, Modern Steel Metallic, Crystal Black Pearl, Milano Red, Aegean Blue Metallic, and Platinum White Pearl.

In terms of safety features, Honda Sensing includes Collision Mitigation Braking System, Forward Collision Warning, and Pedestrian Detection, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keeping Assist System and Road Departure Mitigation with Lane Departure Warning.

New Honda Fits is manufactured in North America, at the Honda Mexico plant.

Source: Honda