Honda e.Ny1 (2025)

Honda e.Ny1

Honda has unveiled its latest fully electric vehicle, the e:Ny1, at its European Media Event in Offenbach, Germany. The all-electric B-segment SUV is the brand’s second pure EV to hit the region, after the successful launch of the Honda e city car. With a distinctive design and advanced technology, the e:Ny1 is engineered with a human-centred approach, prioritizing a fun-to-drive experience, smooth ride, and versatility.

The e:Ny1 boasts an eye-catching exterior aesthetic, with a short front overhang, large wheels, and wide track. Honda has also introduced a new electric identity for the e:Ny1, featuring white ‘H’ badges throughout the vehicle, including the nose badge, wheel centre caps, and steering wheel. The new Honda typeface is also displayed on the tailgate, giving the vehicle a premium look that will carry over to future Honda EVs.

Thanks to its clever packaging of the electric drivetrain components, the e:Ny1 offers remarkable interior space and comfort. The centre console is all-new and features an easily accessible layout of buttons, wireless charging, and multiple storage options. The dashboard is uncluttered and topped by a large 15.1-inch touchscreen, which provides access to a comprehensive suite of infotainment and driving options.

Honda's e:Ny1 is constructed using the brand's newly-developed e:N Architecture F platform. The front-motor-driven platform prioritizes three key attributes: a dedicated high-rigidity body structure, a low centre of gravity, and carefully managed under-floor aerodynamics to provide a confident and fun-to-drive SUV.

The e:N Architecture F platform also features a lightweight three-in-one integrated power drive unit, electric motor, and gearbox, delivering a maximum output of 150 kW and 310 Nm of torque. The platform is engineered to provide smooth and comfortable acceleration and deceleration, while the high-capacity lithium-ion battery under the floor provides up to 412 km (WLTP) of range and DC fast-charging capability, reaching 80% in just 45 minutes.

To improve torsional rigidity, the e:Ny1 features an all-new chassis specifically developed for battery electric vehicles, utilizing high-tensile steel across 47% of the vehicle's body (by weight). These features combine with the new platform and powertrain to provide drivers with dynamic performance, exceptional comfort, and refinement that they can expect from Honda's latest EV.

“The e:Ny1 is the logical next step on our electrification journey in Europe,” said Tom Gardner, Senior Vice President at Honda Motor Europe Ltd. “Our development philosophy blends intelligent, customer-centric technology with beautiful design and fun-to-drive dynamics. This latest SUV exemplifies Honda’s commitment to electrification and is the latest step on Honda’s electrification journey.”