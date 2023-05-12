Honda ZR-V (2024)

Honda ZR-V

Honda has recently unveiled its latest C-segment SUV, the ZR-V, at the European Media Event in Offenbach, Germany. The ZR-V, set to launch in Autumn 2023, is designed to blend sophisticated styling with practicality and an engaging driving experience.

Targeting young, image-conscious buyers who seek a powerful, stylish and fun-to-drive vehicle that seamlessly fits into their lifestyle, the ZR-V sits between the HR-V and CR-V models. The vehicle boasts Honda's full hybrid technology, which shares DNA with the multi-award-winning all-new Civic e:HEV. The Civic's dynamic attributes have shown that full hybrid vehicles can be fun and engaging to drive, and the ZR-V takes this to the SUV C-segment.

The e:HEV's efficient yet powerful 2.0-litre, four-cylinder direct injection Atkinson cycle engine has been optimized for the ZR-V and works with two motors to provide responsive acceleration. The bespoke, lightweight, and rigid chassis, inspired by concepts seen in the Civic and CR-V platforms, delivers the agility and driving characteristics typically associated with sports hatchbacks. Steering is effortless yet rewarding, while the multi-link rear suspension and optimized bushes provide a comfortable and engaging driving experience that enhances confidence and comfort.

The ZR-V also comes with a comprehensive suite of advanced safety and driver assistance technologies, designed to provide confidence and reassurance for occupants. This includes Honda’s new front wide-view camera, which uses a high-resolution camera mounted in the front grille to provide a 180-degree view of the road ahead, reducing blind spots and increasing safety in complex urban environments. The ZR-V also features Honda Sensing, the brand’s advanced suite of safety and driver assistance technologies that includes adaptive cruise control, collision mitigation braking system, lane departure warning and road departure mitigation.

In terms of powertrain, the ZR-V’s e:HEV system provides a total power output of 143 PS, and can operate in three driving modes - EV Drive, Hybrid Drive and Engine Drive - depending on the driving conditions and battery charge. The system also features a regenerative braking system that charges the battery during deceleration, improving efficiency and extending the vehicle’s driving range.

Overall, the ZR-V offers a compelling package for customers looking for a stylish, practical and fun-to-drive C-segment SUV with advanced hybrid technology, impressive interior space and comfort, and a comprehensive suite of safety and driver assistance technologies.

“The all-new Honda ZR-V has been designed and engineered to support busy, active lifestyles, and is a compelling addition to our SUV line-up” said Yutaka Kato, ZR-V Large Project Leader. “Combining day-to-day functionality, exceptional comfort levels and appealing design with sporty dynamics and our exceptional e:HEV hybrid powertrain, this is the perfect evolution of our European model range.”