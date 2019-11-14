New Mazda CX-30 has been awarded the maximum five-star rating by Euro NCAP in its latest series of tests. Following the Mazda6 last year and the All-New Mazda3 earlier this year, this is the third brand model that manages to achieve an overall five-star rating under the new and more stringent 2018 Euro NCAP crashworthiness ratings.

The vehicle itself, Mazda CX-30 performed impeccably in all four Euro NCAP test categories – Adult Occupant, Child Occupant, Vulnerable Road User, and Safety Assist. The rating is a result of three key factors: the adoption of the latest Skyactiv-Vehicle Architecture that features a highly-rigid and impact-absorbing body shell, a wide range of advanced i-Activsense safety technologies that altogether increase the overall protection of vehicle occupants and pedestrians.

With its exceptional 99 per cent score in the Adult Occupant category, Mazda CX-30 has managed to achieve the maximum point number for frontal full-width impact, as well as for both barrier and pole side impacts. Furthermore, Mazda's Smart Brake Support system also gained full marks in low-speed tests, with collision avoided in all scenarios.

The Child Occupant tests scored the satisfying 86% - there were also full marks in Child Restraint System Installation, while the Vulnerable Road User (pedestrian safety) tests achieved a score of 80% and 77% in the Safety Assist category, which recognizes the efficiency of the new Mazda CX-30's comprehensive suite of safety features.

SEE ALSO: Hyundai announces the start of production of new Santa Cruz CUV!

The advanced driving dynamics also contribute to the achievement – Mazda's Skyactiv Technology delivers a linear and responsive acceleration, braking, handling and steering. Sweet!

Source: Mazda