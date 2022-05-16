The all-new Mazda CX-60 flagship SUV is launched with Mazda's first plug-in hybrid technology powertrain and visually the new SUV reflects the latest enhancement of Kodo design - a design philosophy that debuted a decade ago with the launch of the first-generation Mazda CX-5, which was the first production car to feature Kodo design. Having entered phase two with the Mazda3 in 2019, the launch of Mazda's very latest SUV sees Mazda's designers take on the challenge of creating a design that would instantly reflect the advancement of the ‘Kodo-Soul of Motion' design philosophy.

Conceived under the design concept ‘Noble Toughness', the imposing strength of the Mazda CX-60's beautiful and dynamic styling conveys the intelligence and elegance of the latest developments in Kodo design - the Japanese concept of Ma, which is the calm and dignified beauty of empty space - woven into the toughness of the striking front-engine, rear-wheel drive SUV architecture.

The CX-60's deeply sculpted face, long nose and short rear silhouette creates a powerful and dynamic framework and an imposing SUV-like presence in a form with the simple beauty and elegance that Kodo design has become famed for. At the same time, the Mazda CX-60's powerful and dynamic shape follows the Kodo concept of ‘breathing life into a car' by creating a form in which the car as a moving object resembles a living creature running at full speed.

The CX-60's form expresses stability, much as a living organism uses its skeletal structure and muscles to firmly grip the ground. This is the essence of Kodo design. The Mazda CX-60 uses its strong framework to convey its skeletal appeal when viewed from any angle. The front grille adopts an adjusted aspect ratio which shows off the height of the grille more than on other Mazdas, while the signature wing now features illumination functionality with incorporated indicators to further accentuate the powerful look of the grille. The front lamp design is also new for Mazda, unlike previous models, the Mazda CX-60 headlight arrangement features vertically stacked lamps and an L-shaped lighting signature to create an new expression that conveys the strength of an SUV.

In profile, the relatively rearward positioning of the cabin on the body lends the vehicle a dynamic sense of movement. The SUV's sense of commanding toughness is enlivened by elegant surface treatment, with a streak of light which beams down from the cabin's rear edge and grazes the rear wheel arch before reaching the ground. This simple yet powerful motion represents a boldness seen in Japanese calligraphy and modern art, in refusing to be bound by the frame of the canvas. In keeping with the practice of adding an emblem to the front wing of sports cars, the Mazda CX-60 features a side signature to reflect the excellent driving performance offered by its front-engine, rear-wheel drive architecture.

Created through a further evolution of Mazda's Takuminuri painting technology, a new Rhodium White colour joins the company's Soul Red Crystal and Machine Grey as a third signature body colour. In contrast to a conventional white pearl finish, Rhodium White has a hard shine with an even more dense particle texture, accentuating the Mazda CX-60's powerful, graceful form. In all, a choice of eight body colours are available: Jet Black, Deep Crystal Blue, Sonic Silver, Platinum Quartz, Arctic White, Rhodium White, Machine Grey and Soul Red Crystal.

Offered in the UK in three highly specified trim grades: Exclusive-Line, Homura and Takumi, customer choice is further enhanced with the ability to add two option packs across all grades: Convenience Pack and Driver Assistance Pack, with a Comfort Pack available on Exclusive-Line. An additional option to specify a Panoramic roof on Homura and Takumi models is also unique to the CX-60.

With an entry-level price of £43,950, the Mazda CX-60 Exclusive-Line can be matched to all three of the option packs to offer maximum customer choice and complement the extensive CX-60 standard equipment tally. The £46,700 Homura is visually distinguished from the Exclusive-Line by body coloured wheel arch mouldings and a dark plated signature wing grille surround, plus gloss black mirrors and honeycomb grille treatment, while 20-inch black alloy wheels finish the stand out exterior look. Inside, the Homura grade features seat heating for the outer rear seats and ambient lighting, plus it's equipped with the ground-breaking Mazda Driver Personalisation System that will recognise the occupant of the driver's seat via facial recognition and automatically adjust the surroundings – seat position, steering wheel, mirrors, head-up display, even the sound and climate control settings – to fit their physique as well as their personal preferences. There's also the option to add the Convenience Pack and Driver Assistance Pack to the Mazda CX-60 Homura.

At the top of the all-new Mazda CX-60 range is the £48,050 Takumi, which features 20-inch black machined alloy wheels and body-coloured mirrors, combined with chrome plated signature wing grille treatment and side window surround, while the gloss black bar type radiator grille design is another feature unique to this flagship grade. Like the Homura, there's the option to add the Convenience Pack and Driver Assistance Pack. Highlights in the £1,000 Convenience Pack include privacy glass, 360 view monitor with see through view and wireless phone charging, while the Driver Assistance Pack adds a large tally of additional active safety technology for £1,100. The £1,400 Comfort Pack is only offered with the Exclusive-Line, but adds high-grade features like 20-inch alloy wheels, electric front seats, front seat ventilation, rear seat heaters and the Mazda Driver Personalisation System technology.

Commenting on the launch of the Mazda CX-60, Mazda Motors UK Ltd, Managing Director, Jeremy Thomson, said: "the Mazda CX-60 heralds the start of a new chapter for Mazda, not only is it our first car with a plug-in hybrid powertrain, but it also sets new standards for interior quality, design and technology – highlighting Mazda's uniquely Japanese premium brand direction". Adding, "I can't wait for our customers and dealers to experience the CX-60 later this year, with the positioning of the high voltage battery at the centre of the car and as low as possible, this is a PHEV with a particularly low centre of gravity. This, combined with a permanent all-wheel drive system incorporating shaft-driven transfer of torque between the axles, gives the car superior handling characteristics on a par with the best in the premium segment."

The all-new Mazda CX-60 is the first of two new models from the company's Large Product group to be introduced throughout Europe during the next two years, with the second being the three-row Mazda CX-80. In addition, joining the 2.5-litre e-Skyactiv PHEV drivetrain in the CX-60 line-up at a later date will be two brand new Mazda engines that have been developed using the ‘right sizing' concept which calls for optimised displacement for improved fuel and power efficiency.

The new generation straight-six 3.0-litre e-Skyactiv X petrol and 3.3-litre Skyactiv-D diesel engines, which feature M Hybrid Boost - Mazda's 48V mild hybrid system - combine high output with excellent fuel economy and emissions performance, they will join the CX-60 range in the future. Both powerplants are mated to the same eight-speed automatic transmission and i-Activ All-Wheel Drive system as the PHEV, but the e-Skyactiv D diesel unit and the e-Skyactiv X petrol engine have also been developed to be equipped with rear-wheel drive only.

Available to order now for delivery in early autumn, the all-new Mazda CX-60's e-Skyactiv PHEV drivetrain combines a Skyactiv-G 2.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine with a 100 kW electric motor and a 17.8 kWh high-capacity battery. This combination of engine and motor delivers a total system output of 327ps and an abundant torque output of 500Nm. Mazda's first PHEV also displays outstanding environmental credentials with WLTP combined fuel consumption of 188mpg and WLTP combined CO2 emissions of only 33g/km. It heralds a new chapter in Mazda's successful SUV history and joins the battery electric Mazda MX-30, Mazda M Hybrid mild-hybrid equipped Mazda CX-30 and recently updated 2022 Mazda CX-5 in Mazda's comprehensive SUV line-up.