The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) today announced that the 2020 Mazda CX-30 has earned its 2020 TOP SAFETY PICK award when geared with specific lights set.

In order to qualify for the prominent recognition, a vehicle should earn good rating score in all six IIHS crashworthiness evaluations – these include the driver-side small overlap front, passenger-side small overlap front, moderate overlap front, side roof strength and head restraint tests. Additionally, it is needed an advanced or superior rating for both vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-pedestrian front crash prevention, as well as an acceptable or good headlight rating.

Mazda's i-Activesence is a term that describes the entire plethora of advanced safety features – as expected, this suite played a key role in impressing the demanding jury members. I-Activesense includes active safety features which help to avert collisions or reduce their severity in different crash scenarios. The suite includes Advanced Smart City Brake Support with Pedestrian Detection, Smart Brake Support with Collision Waring, Smart Brake Support, Mazda Radar Cruise Control with Stop & Go Function, Blind Spot Monitoring with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Lane Departure Warning System with Lane-Keep Assist, Driver Attention Alert, High Beam Control, Adaptive Front-Lighting System, and Traffic Sign Recognition.

SEE ALSO: Karma Automotive expands its network of dealers!

New CX-30 joins the Mazda CX-9, and its more advanced Mazda3, Mazda6, CX-3 and CX-5 siblings that have managed to win the TOP SAFETY PLUS award.

Source: Mazda