The autumn temperatures may be starting to cool, but renowned Mazda tuning specialist BBR is heating things up again for MX-5 owners. That's because BBR is delighted to launch two all-new supercharger tuning packages for the 2.0-litre Mazda MX-5 ND models (MY2015-2019,) with up to 250 bhp available.

Using the proven and reliable Rotrex supercharger unit, both BBR's Stage 1 and Stage 2 packages have been designed to install without intrusive mechanical alterations onto the 1998cc SkyActiv-G engine and the under bonnet appearance remains OEM-like and discrete.

Despite the subtle visuals the BBR supercharger packages' gains are significant – aside from the 225bhp peak power figure, the Stage One upgrade offers a highly useable 200 lb.ft plus of torque between 3750 rpm and 5750 rpm, making it highly responsive and ideal for fast road use for the performance orientated driver.

Initial performance testing with the Stage One supercharger upgrade indicates a 0-60 mph time shaved from a factory 7.3 seconds to a supercar rivalling 5.3 seconds, enabling the BBR Stage One equipped Mazda MX-5 to scalp for more expensive machinery via its impressive power to weight ratio of 217 bhp per ton.

Stage Two concentrates on improving flow, not boost pressure. Utilising BBR's fully TIG welded stainless steel 2.5 inch bore high flow exhaust enables further power to be released without additional stress on the SkyActiv-G engine. In addition, an optional Forge Motorsport intercooler upgrade is available to ensure that the inlet charge temperatures remain optimal even in the most demanding conditions. This releases up to 250 bhp at peak, allied to 220lb.ft of torque, resulting in a 0-60 mph sprint in just 5.1 seconds.

Proven Engineering

BBR has extensive experience of enhancing the Mazda MX-5 since the late 1980's and called upon its considerable in-house engineering expertise to develop a forced induction package for the SkyActiv-G engine, a process that began back in 2015 with early development conducted on a Mazda 3 test vehicle.

Throughout development BBR's technical team has paid significant attention to both supercharger oil and intake temperature cooling, ensuring that the complete packages deliver full performance as consistently as possible, irrespective of road conditions and ambient temperatures.

"BBR has undertaken many, many months of both in-house dyno and road validation during the development of both the Stage One and Stage Two packages for the ND model of the MX-5," comments BBR's Neil Mckay. "This has resulted in a pair of supercharger upgrades that are feature rich with BBR specific components, each designed to enhance performance while retaining ultimate reliability," he continues. "Opting for the Rotrex supercharger enables BBR's most straightforward forced induction install to date, meaning that it is well within the capabilities of most DIY mechanics and easy for any professional," concludes Mckay.

BBR Stage One Supercharger Package Technical Details:

C30-94 Rotrex Supercharger

Rotrex Oil reservoir

BBR Oil Cooler

BBR High Quality Anodised CNC Rotrex brackets

BBR High Quailty Anodised CNC Tensioner brackets

BBR spec revised ancillary belt and tensioner

BBR 250BHP intake restrictor

BBR high flow K&N Typhoon induction kit

BBR Front mounted intercooler

BBR branded Intercooler silicone hoses

BBR billet aluminium black anodised MAF mount

BBR / Bosch MAP / Temperature sensor

BBR Recirculating piston type dump valve in factory black finish

BBR lightweight aluminium battery tray in factory black finish inc battery stay & connection extension

BBR Starchip EcuTek calibration software

Optional hardware only and BBR Software/EcuTek programming cable choices for DIY clients

BBR Stage Two Supercharger Package Technical Details:

BBR 4-1 Stainless steel exhaust manifold

BBR high flow 2.5″ Stainless Steel centre section including sports catalyst

BBR high flow 2.5″ Stainless Steel Grand Tourer rear silencer – Super Sport option available

Optional track spec Forge Motorsport intercooler – an increased core size with higher efficiency keeping inlet temperatures to a minimum under the most testing conditions.

Pricing and Availability:

The BBR Stage One supercharger conversion is available now for all 2.0-litre 2015-2019 MX-5 (ND) models at a cost of £4795* on a fully fitted ‘drive-in, drive-out' basis from BBR's Brackley facility. The DIY version, intended for export purposes and competent mechanics, is also available as hardware only for £3895, including comprehensive instructions and technical support, or including BBR software with either EcuTek ProEcu or ECU Connect programming cables stating at £4490.

Stage Two starts at £6495* on a fully fitted ‘drive-in, drive-out' basis from BBR. The DIY version, intended for export and competent mechanics, is also available as hardware only £5395, including comprehensive instructions and technical support, or including BBR software with either EcuTek ProEcu or ECU Connect programming cables stating at £5990.

Both BBR supercharger conversion packages carry a 12-month warranty.

*Standard vehicles will require an EcuTek tuning licence