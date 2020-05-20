On the 19th of May 2020, Mazda began production of the all-new Mazda MX-30, brand's first all-electric vehicle at the Ujina Plant No.1 in Hiroshima, Japan. The new MX-30 is geared with e-Skyactiv electric drive system and generates a total of 145hp that are distributed to the front wheels. Furthermore, the vehicle is equipped with a 35.5kWh lithium-ion battery, ensuring the vehicle can cover a range of about 200km. Neat!

Furthermore, MX-30's Skyactiv-Vehicle Architecture has been exclusively shaped in order to complement the vehicle's smooth driving behavior. In combination with the new SUV's comprehensive i-Activsense safety system, it offers a quiet and rewarding driving experience.

As expected, Mazda's signature Kodo design philosophy is also present. The engineering team has relied one more time on the elegance through simplicity concept and ensured appealing aesthetics for the exterior and spacious and comfortable ambiance for the interior.

With pricing lists coming later this year, MX-30 First Edition will be the first chance for customers to benefit from the vehicle's advanced drivetrain system and overall advanced features. Available in Ceramic Metallic or Polymetal Grey Metallic single colors, the First Edition can also be ordered with either three-tone Ceramic Metallic or three-tone Soul Red Crystal Metallic.

In terms of standard equipment, the vehicle comes with a windscreen projecting heads-up display, an 8-way electric adjustable driver's seat, a colorful 7-inch TFT display, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and a chrome trim accents. Additionally, there are Mazda Connect, navigation, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto smartphone incorporation, all along with Mazda Radar Cruise control and driver's knee airbag. Nice!

Further details will be soon announced, so stick with us!

Source: Mazda