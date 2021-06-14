New Mazda MX-30 has been named Best Electric Compact SUV by Diesel and EcoCar Magazine in their annual event.

This is the brand's first battery-electric production car and features a 35.5kWh lithium-ion battery and elegant exterior design. The jury at the Eco Car Magazine event was impressed with the vehicle's unique Kodo design and the freestyle doors and framed glasshouse which hint at the openness of the interior.

Talking about the interior, the MX-30 features a high-quality material cabin and driver-focused design. The lower console incorporates a 7-inch color touch-screen air conditioning control panel, ample space, and a sense of a floating central console.

In terms of drivetrain system, Mazda engineers stayed true to the ‘Jinbai Ittai – car and driver as one concept and developed an engine system that features intuitive response, natural feedback, and intuitive control. The Electric G-Vectoring Control Plus system enhances the chassis performance by using motor torque that optimizes the front-rear load shift for improved stability, while the Skyactiv-Vehicle complements the smooth power delivery of the Skyactiv drivetrain.

New Mazda MX-30 lineup is currently available with three equipment grades -SE-L, Lux, Sport Lux, and GT Sport Tech, each featuring LED headlights with daytime running lights, reverse camera, Mazda Radar Cruise Control with Intelligent Speed Assist, navigation, and heads-up display.