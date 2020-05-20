2020 Nissan Frontier pickup goes on sale in July with a starting price of $26,790USD. Available in King Cab, Crew Cab Short Wheelbase and Crew Cab Long Wheelbase body designs and a choice of 4x2 and 4x4 drive configuration.

All 2020 Frontier models feature a revised 3.8-liter V6 unit and a 9-speed gearbox. This particular engine develops a total of 310hp, which marks an increase of 49hp over the previous V6, while also providing improved fuel efficiency and emission performance. As it comes to the transmission, it is similar to the one introduced on the 2020 TITAN and is designed to maximize power output efficiency and provide enhanced acceleration.

Additionally, 2020 Frontier offers a list of other upgrades as standard push-button start, leather shift knob, manual tilt steering, power door locks, and power windows with drive side auto-down.

SEE ALSO: 2020 Volkswagen Golf 8 GTI comes with enhanced drivetrain system and sexy new looks!

Also, there are two upgrade packs that were optional for older models that are now part of the standard equipment. The first one is the Midnight Edition, which includes exclusive black exterior treatments and 18-inch gloss black aluminum-alloy wheels. The other one is Special Edition Package and incorporates a trip computer, Satin Chrome grille, body-colored rear bumper, and 18-inch aluminum alloys.

Source: Nissan