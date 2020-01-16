Volvo XC90 SUV has been named a Car of the Decade by the experts at Autotrader, one of the most recognized third-party car listing brands. The XC90 is the only luxury SUV to make the independently-chosen list.

According to Autotrader, the XC90, which debuted in 2015, is a good example of a contemporary vehicle with the potential to endure the test of time. It features a range of turbocharged, supercharged and electrified four-cylinder power units and also offers good efficiency and a modern interior with tons of features.

Furthermore, the XC90 represents the essence of what a contemporary Volvo can be. Something more, the XC90 has been completely refreshed and a 6-seater variant has been added, allowing for easier access to the third row of seats.

The new Volvo family member also comes with confident and stylish exterior design. The vehicle shows off a neat muscular stance with subtle, timeless quality and balanced proportions. The same can be said about the interior design concept – new XC90 comes with a masterfully composed cabin with numerous beautiful materials and cutting-edge technologies – all perfectly blended with one another.

In terms of the drivetrain system, the gas-powered T6 turbo- and supercharged power unit provides a total of 316hp and the T5 turbocharged engine delivers 250hp. The T8 Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid offers a blended 400horsepower and doesn't compromise interior space.

Additionally, for 2020, XC90 receives a new concave front grille design, restyled front and rear bumpers, new Gloss Black R-Design theme and new wheel design. Standard equipment includes a large 12.3-inch Digital Driver Display, integrated roof rails, integrated tailpipes, 19-inch wheels, Road Sign Information and Automatic Brake system.

There are also new exterior finishes added and a new Luxury Package, which adds Nubuck headliner, front and rear grab handles and massaging front seats.

Source: Volvo