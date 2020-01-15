Kia Telluride remains brand's most awarded vehicle in the past year. It is also the first SUV to win the "Triple Crown" of the auto industry's most prestigious accolades: 2020 North American Utility Vehicle of the Year from North American Car of the Year, MotorTrend SUV of the Year and Car and Driver 10 Best.

The 2019 Telluride model has also won numerous "Best of" honors and has managed to receive top honors from prestigious online, print and video outlets.

And now the vehicle takes home one more prestigious award – NACTOY jurors have voted Telluride number one based on months of test drives, comparisons and other evaluations. Criteria for MotorTrend's premier award are safety, efficiency, value, design and engineering refinement.

In addition to being Kia's model with the most awards and recognitions in its first year on the market, Telluride is also one of KMA's best-selling vehicles. Since its reveal in early 2019, there were nearly 60,000 Tellurides that have been sold and the demand continues to outpace supply. Designed and crafted in the US, Telluride remains the pearl in the entire Kia lineup.

Source: Kia