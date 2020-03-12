Volvo SUV lineup continues to impress both sceptics and experts with the 2020 XC90 midsize luxury SUV and 2020 XC40 compact SUV each earning Consumer Guide Automotive Best Buy Awards.

The jury at Consumer Guide has selected the XC90 in the Premium Midsize Crossover/SUV category for the fifth year in a row, and the XC40 in the Premium Subcompact Crossover/SUV category – for the second consecutive year in a row.

The sexy XC90 is one of Volvo's flagships and offers state-of-the-art technology and massive power output – 400hp with an EPA rated 55MPGe.

The modern XC40 includes a long list of standard safety, technology and comfort features, including a revised exterior design with smart storage features that reduce clutter and stress. Also, this is the first vehicle to be offered by subscription through Care by Volvo. Consumer Guide called the XC40 "Genuinely chic and upscale".

Consumer Guide editors have tested more than 150 new vehicles each year to select those with the highest rating in each category. What is interesting about the rating is that a vehicle cannot become a Best Buy solely on objective rankings, but it also must distinguish itself as being a good dollar value compared to other competitors.

Source: Volvo