New Volvo XC90 luxury SUV has been named a 2020 Best Luxury Car by a prominent jury at Parents magazine. With a pretty smooth starting price, the new seven-seater SUV is based on Volvo's Scalable Product Architecture (SPA) and features tons of safety features!

Just like its siblings, the S90 and V90, new XC90 is characterized by Volvo's confident face and features brand's notable design language and all these sexy styling cues. As expected, the iconic "Thor's Hammer" LED headlights are present, all along with the tight and elegant rear-end. Additionally, the vehicle features new wheels, additional finishes and a revised front grille. Sweet!

For the interior, XC90 provides a calm and balanced environment with high-end components as wood, crystal and metal, all along with elegant lines and overall luxurious ambience.

Drivetrain system and safety features

In terms of powertrain technology, XC90 is powered by Volvo's Drive-E engines, which include a 250- and a 316-hp gasoline engine, or a massive and super-powerful 400-hp plug-in hybrid. All of these are mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox. The last one, the PHEV engine, delivers all the benefits of a high-end performance, but also offers low CO2 emissions.

As it comes to automotive safety, Volvo remains a renowned world leader. The already mentioned SPA platform results in stronger and stiffer vehicle construction, thanks to the extensive use of boron steel. Of course, engineers have included numerous active and passive safety features that altogether contribute to a safer and calmer driving experience. Such technologies are City Safety technology, Pilot Assist and more.

Source: Volvo