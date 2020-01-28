Nissan has unveiled an updated version of its most capable Navara yet – the OFF-ROADER AT32. Based on the previous limited editions, a new family member has been manufactured to be the more efficient and more agile machine in any off-road situation.

Created through an ongoing partnership between Nissan and world-famous Icelandic off-road experts, Arctic Trucks, the updated Navara OFF-ROADER AT32 comes with a full underbody shield that has been upgraded to lightweight aluminum material. The improved shape ensures a more comprehensive production of underbody components.

In addition, there are new 31.6-inch Nokian tires that improve fuel economy and emissions and enhance the on-road handling without compromising vehicle's off-road capabilities. There's also a special satin black alloy wheels with dual valves in order to allow the fast and accurate adjustment of tire pressure when moving between different terrains.

Other notable features include bespoke all-terrain wheel arch extensions and all-terrain optimized Blistein performance suspension, exclusive badging, arch extensions, side steps, wheel centers, tailgate and mug guards, continued from the last updates.

Optional additions include an electronic lock for the front differential in order to boost traction in extreme conditions, an air intake snorkel, which increases Navara's maximum wading depth and more.

Source: Nissan