Ford rolls out some neat tweaks for the 2022 F-Series Super Duty lineup. With some exterior changes and hi-tech gadgets, the lineup becomes even more appealing. Let's find out more, shall we?

Exterior upgrades

For 2022, the Super Duty comes with a stylish Lariat Sports Appearance Pack that brings new body-coloured bumpers, exterior mirrors and grille and chrome exhaust tip. Buyers also get 20-inch Ebony Black-painted wheels, body-colour and grille bars, as well as six-inch Ebony Black running boards.

Also, customers can specify their Super Duty with new finishes as the Baja Interior for Lariat, Navy Pier and Light Slate for the Limited series. There's also a new Atlas Blue exterior colour.

New tech

The New 2022 Super Duty comes with a new landscape-oriented 12-inch central touch screen with SYNC 4 and physical controls for quick access.

The new SYNC 4 comes with more computing power and the capability to connect to smartphones without a USB cord. Occupants will be able to interact with the truck via voice and ask for points of interest or delays along the route. SYNC 4 also features a 4.2-inch central screen.

Drivetrain system

2022 Super Duty is available with a massive and super powerful 7.3-litre V8 that generates an astonishing 430hp and 475lb-ft of torque. Buyers can also specify their vehicle with a 6.7-litre Power Stroke diesel V8 unit that delivers 1,050lb-ft of torque and best-in-class 475hp.

Other features

Super Duty is available with a variety of standard and optional Co-Pilot360 features that assist the driver in different road situations. There's also Hill Start Assist that is now standard on all Super Duty trim levels. Lane-Keeping Alert is optionally available on XL and XLT and part of the standard equipment for all upper models. Also, the Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking is standard on XLT and above trims and alerts the driver for possible collisions with other vehicles.

SEE ALSO: SsangYong reveals first information for new Rexton

Buyers can also include Blind Pot Information system with Trailer Coverage monitors. Pro-Trailer Backup Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, Adaptive Steering and a 360-Degree camera are also available.

Source: Ford