The 2022 Nissan Altima is available now with a starting MSRP of $24,5503 for the Altima S FWD grade. Altima is offered with a choice of two engines, front-wheel or Intelligent All-Wheel Drive and five well-equipped grade levels.
For 2022, a special Midnight Edition Package with unique "black-out" exterior trim is available on the popular Altima SR grade (2.5L models only). The package includes LED fog lights, heated front seats, 2-way driver power lumbar, single panel moonroof, gloss black painted sport grille, gloss black painted spoiler, Satin black Midnight Edition badge, gloss black painted 19-inch aluminum-alloy wheels and black painted heated outside mirrors with LED turn signal indicators.
Standard on all grade levels is a 2.5-liter DOHC inline 4-cylinder direct injection engine rated at 188 horsepower, while the optional 2.0-liter VC-Turbo inline 4-cylinder is rated at 236 horsepower. Both engine configurations come equipped with a standard Xtronic transmission. Paddle shifters are available with the Altima SR grade.
|Model
|Engine/Drive
|
MSRP3
|Altima S
|2.5-liter / FWD
|
$24,550 USD
|Altima SV
|2.5-liter / FWD
|
$25,550 USD
|Altima SR
|2.5-liter / FWD
|
$26,550 USD
|Altima SL
|2.5-liter / FWD
|
$29,990 USD
|Altima SV
|2.5-liter / AWD
|
$26,950 USD
|Altima SR
|2.5-liter / AWD
|
$27,950 USD
|Altima SL
|2.5-liter / AWD
|
$31,390 USD
|Altima Platinum
|2.5-liter / AWD
|
$34,250 USD
|Altima SR
|2.0-liter VC-Turbo / FWD
|
$30,900 USD
Destination and Handling $975.