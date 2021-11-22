The 2022 Nissan Altima is available now with a starting MSRP of $24,5503 for the Altima S FWD grade. Altima is offered with a choice of two engines, front-wheel or Intelligent All-Wheel Drive and five well-equipped grade levels.

For 2022, a special Midnight Edition Package with unique "black-out" exterior trim is available on the popular Altima SR grade (2.5L models only). The package includes LED fog lights, heated front seats, 2-way driver power lumbar, single panel moonroof, gloss black painted sport grille, gloss black painted spoiler, Satin black Midnight Edition badge, gloss black painted 19-inch aluminum-alloy wheels and black painted heated outside mirrors with LED turn signal indicators.

Standard on all grade levels is a 2.5-liter DOHC inline 4-cylinder direct injection engine rated at 188 horsepower, while the optional 2.0-liter VC-Turbo inline 4-cylinder is rated at 236 horsepower. Both engine configurations come equipped with a standard Xtronic transmission. Paddle shifters are available with the Altima SR grade.

Model Engine/Drive MSRP3 Altima S 2.5-liter / FWD $24,550 USD Altima SV 2.5-liter / FWD $25,550 USD Altima SR 2.5-liter / FWD $26,550 USD Altima SL 2.5-liter / FWD $29,990 USD Altima SV 2.5-liter / AWD $26,950 USD Altima SR 2.5-liter / AWD $27,950 USD Altima SL 2.5-liter / AWD $31,390 USD Altima Platinum 2.5-liter / AWD $34,250 USD Altima SR 2.0-liter VC-Turbo / FWD $30,900 USD

Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Prices3 for the 2022 Nissan Altima Sedan:

Destination and Handling $975.