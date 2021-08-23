Altima, Nissan's best-selling sedan, has won the US News & World Report's "Best Cars for Teens" award as the top choice in the $30,000 to $35,000 category segment. The sexy Altima managed to impress the jury with its reliability ratings, crash tests scores, available driver assistance functions, and recommendations from top critics.

2021 Altima offers ProPILOT Assist and Safety Shield 360 with Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, Rear Automatic Braking, Lane Departure Warning, radar-based Blind Spot Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert and High Beam Assist, all part of the standard equipment.

The winners of the Best Cars for Teens awards all have active safety features that can help teens safely develop their driving skills while lowering the risk that they'll be involved in a collision, said Jamie Page Deaton, executive editor of U.S. News Best Cars, the winners also have strong crash test ratings, so if a collision occurs, there's a better chance of occupants being protected.

In addition, 2021 Altima can also be specified with All-Wheel Drive, which uses an advanced torque split control strategy which automatically redistributes torque to the wheels (from 0:100 front up to 50:50 front-to-rear) according to road and driving conditions.

2021 Nissan Altima receives a prestigious award from US News & World Report